WNBA’s Natasha Cloud Posts Racially-Charged Lies About Charlie Kirk, Then Deletes Them

Notice how Cloud fixated on the suspect’s race, weaving in recent hoax bomb threats against HBCUs as if they were somehow tied to Kirk’s murder.

Last Friday, New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud fired off a series of racially charged tweets after the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk was identified.

"So how y’all gone twist this? Raised in a good middle class family, dad was an officer/church leader, whole family of Republicans and gun owners [and] Trump supporters," Cloud wrote.

Earlier that day, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed the suspect as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

"Tyler Robinson and his parents were Republicans. FAR RIGHT REPUBLICANS," Cloud added. "So why were y’all threatening HBCUs when it was a 22-year-old white boy from Utah who shot Charlie? Racism. Not politics. Racism. Difference in policy is you giving tax cuts to billionaires. Y’all dumb but I digress. Your hatred for other people is not politics."

Cloud went further, mocking Kirk’s education: "[Kirk] stated black women aren’t educated. Yet I have a higher degree as Charlie was a college dropout."

I invited Cloud on OutKick to defend her claims. Instead, she blocked me and deleted several posts about Kirk. See the invite below:

We don’t blame her. Cloud presents herself as willing to "engage with anyone with an opinion." In reality, she collapses under scrutiny. She comes across as uninformed, bitter, and angry toward white people.

Consider her track record. Just last month, she called for Trump’s impeachment after he bombed Iran, claiming no president had ever launched airstrikes without congressional approval. Fact check: Barack Obama struck Libya without Congress. Joe Biden struck Yemen without Congress. Cloud either didn’t know or didn’t care.

Some people really should stick to sports.

Notice how Cloud fixated on the suspect’s race, weaving in recent hoax bomb threats against HBCUs as if they were somehow tied to Kirk’s murder. There is no evidence of that. Sadly, such threats are common, but to connect them to Kirk’s assassination is reckless at best.

She also conveniently ignored inconvenient facts. According to Utah Gov. Cox, Robinson had adopted a "leftist ideology" in recent years. Senior FBI officials further confirmed Robinson was in a "romantic relationship" with a transgender partner and lived with that person in St. George, Utah.

So how does Cloud turn those details into proof of "racism" or "conservative politics" being behind Kirk’s murder? It defies logic. That’s why we wanted to interview her.

Finally, Cloud boasted about being "smarter" than Kirk because she has a degree and he didn’t finish college. Yet, her struggles with the English language and error-ridden posts raise serious questions about what kind of "education" our universities are actually producing these days.

Again: some people really should stick to sports.