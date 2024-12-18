Wisconsin Mom Claims Son Isn't Being Helped At School Because He's White

A woman living in the Green Bay area of Wisconsin has claimed that a local school district is discriminating against her son because he's white.

Colbey Decker is threatening legal action against a Green Bay school district because they are "prioritizing racial minority students for access to special education services," per a story in The Daily Mail. Decker's son, who's a fourth grader, was not allowed to join a literacy program at his school for nearly a year. All because he was not a racial minority.

King Elementary policy gives additional support to students due to race, with black, Hispanic or Native American being prioritized for special services. As Decker's son is white, he did not immediately qualify for the program.

This is exactly what the political left has been advocating for, race-based "equity," and they're getting what they want.

Racist School Policies Working As Designed

The young child was diagnosed with dyslexia several years ago, with Decker asking the school for extra help soon after enrolling in the school district in 2024. She provided paperwork for additional reading support, but was put on a wait list for a "group program" that would not have helped, per the Daily Mail.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and Decker say that one-on-one reading resources would have helped, but that King Elementary denied her request because he's white.

King specifically has a School Success Plan that claims their literacy strategy focus is "Intentional work educating our focus students, prioritizing additional resources to First Nations, Black and Hispanic students."

This is inexcusable and indefensible, and it's exactly the type of absurd, racist policy that results from allowing extreme progressives to take over the education system. Children with special needs should receive the help they need, regardless of race. The fact that this isn't the default policy everywhere in the country is a catastrophic failure.

Progressives though, have incorporated their disgraceful ideology into every aspect of education. Equity and "anti-racism" is what matters, where previous racism can be fixed only by more racism now. It's insane, it's reductive, and it's hurting children. As indefensible as it gets.