This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, Or Even Spring Break | Tomi Lahren

In order to maintain a polite or even baseline civil society here in the First World, there’s an unspoken social contract that we all need to abide by. I think it’s safe to say some of y’all aren’t holding up your end of the bargain.

This is why we can’t have nice things, or even Spring Break. That was what they call a "takeover," and no, it’s not an anomaly, and no, it’s not just happening at spring break in Daytona. These "takeovers" happen all across the country on a daily basis.

Sometimes they involve cars doing spin-outs, and sometimes they involve herds of teens just going buck wild in nice areas usually reserved for basic decency.

Most of the people involved in these "takeovers," whether by land, mall, or sea, are juveniles. So it’s clear we have a parenting problem in this country. No rules. No structure. No ass whoopings for feral behavior. It’s a free-for-all and nowhere is safe.

But this trampling of the social contract doesn’t end there and isn’t always as loud and obvious. It also exists in instances like these where people take to social media to brag about, well, theft.

In that particular video, this person is documenting how he or she sneaks into hotels and partakes in the free breakfast that is included for PAYING guests. Oh, and then brags about getting away with it.

Again, this is why we can’t have nice things. This is why, in certain places, stores have to lock up the deodorant. This is why the small perks that businesses provide are no longer offered. Because people like that with no decency, no morals, no manners, and no house training ruin it for the rest of us.

And it’s a damn shame. Those are my Final Thoughts.