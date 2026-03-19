This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things, Or Even Spring Break | Tomi Lahren

Spring Breakers have lost all decency, morals, and manners.

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In order to maintain a polite or even baseline civil society here in the First World, there’s an unspoken social contract that we all need to abide by. I think it’s safe to say some of y’all aren’t holding up your end of the bargain.

Daytona Spring Break

This is why we can’t have nice things, or even Spring Break. That was what they call a "takeover," and no, it’s not an anomaly, and no, it’s not just happening at spring break in Daytona. These "takeovers" happen all across the country on a daily basis. 

Street Takeovers

Sometimes they involve cars doing spin-outs, and sometimes they involve herds of teens just going buck wild in nice areas usually reserved for basic decency.

DC Navy Yard Chaos

Most of the people involved in these "takeovers," whether by land, mall, or sea, are juveniles. So it’s clear we have a parenting problem in this country. No rules. No structure. No ass whoopings for feral behavior. It’s a free-for-all and nowhere is safe. 

But this trampling of the social contract doesn’t end there and isn’t always as loud and obvious. It also exists in instances like these where people take to social media to brag about, well, theft. 

Hotel Breakfast Theft

In that particular video, this person is documenting how he or she sneaks into hotels and partakes in the free breakfast that is included for PAYING guests. Oh, and then brags about getting away with it. 

Again, this is why we can’t have nice things. This is why, in certain places, stores have to lock up the deodorant. This is why the small perks that businesses provide are no longer offered. Because people like that with no decency, no morals, no manners, and no house training ruin it for the rest of us. 

And it’s a damn shame. Those are my Final Thoughts.

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Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.