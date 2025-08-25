Why Is There a Shedeur Sanders Jersey Hanging At A Michigan Casino?

Saturday night, I visited the acclaimed Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel near Traverse City, MI, with a few pals to gamble and bet on live sports. Sadly, my scorching-hot streak of blackjack on the FanDuel app didn’t translate to the table.

Nonetheless, while betting on some MLB regular-season and NFL preseason (hey, it's August) games, I glanced at the décor in the sports lounge. There were jerseys from Red Wings legends, Pistons greats, Tigers heroes, and Michigan royalty everywhere. And then, out of nowhere, I noticed something odd.

Take a look:

Obviously, it was a Shedeur Sanders jersey.

I get it – Deion's son has NFL reporters like Josina Anderson and Jordan Schultz tripping all over their toes. But he’s still just a fifth-round rookie for the Cleveland Browns.

And though the Browns' Honolulu blue jersey is iconic and a signature of the franchise, this is Michigan. We don't like or respect neighboring sports teams over here. What's next, a Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jersey at Greektown Casino in Detroit?

Yes, Caitlin is talented and has contributed to the growth of the game. However, what about the black women before her? And let's make no mistake: Caitlin represents middle America, which is appealing to little white girls.

Back to Shedeur. To be fair, he’s been set up to fail. Kevin Stefanski — in his infinite wisdom — sabotaged him this preseason by forcing him to start Game 1 and not letting him play more in Game 3. Put bluntly, the head coach has to be cognizant of actions that build his guys up vs. introducing more mental static than necessary.

Not to mention, the NFL clearly has a vendetta against Deion's sons. The bastards in black and white literally ejected Shilo Sanders on Saturday for merely throwing a punch.

Watch for yourself:

Had a white safety acted that way, he would have been cheered. And as Ryan Clark stated, white people (like that ref) shouldn't discipline black athletes for violence, anyway.

And as long as Deion's sons don't marry white women, they should be treated with respect.

So, you see, it wasn't seeing the Shedeur Sanders jersey that bothered me. Sanders has earned universal support through his play on the football field. It's just that the jersey felt out of place at a Michigan casino. That's all.

Anyway, here are some Shedeur Sanders' highlights to enjoy:

