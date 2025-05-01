Whoopi Goldberg Suggests Donald Trump Rigged The 2024 Election

It's important sometimes to be reminded that Whoopi Goldberg is an employee of ABC News. She is employed to give views under the umbrella of ABC News. Ostensibly, a news organization.

It's also important to point out that news organizations, like ABC, have spent much of the past five years saying that questioning the legitimacy of elections is akin to a crime. That claims of rigging, or cheating quite simply cannot be made.

Those news organizations never had a problem when members of the Democrat Party questioned elections in the past. And based on how they're handling the 2024 election, they apparently have no problem with it again. Just a bit (D)ifferent.

On Thursday's episode of "The View," Goldberg outright suggested, without evidence, that President Donald Trump rigged the 2024 election. Nobody seems to care.

"I want to remind people that he took credit for Biden's economy – BOOMING economy, claiming investors knew he was going to win," Goldberg said. "I think he should stop saying that because you're going to make somebody investigate how investigators would know you were going to win. I'm just putting that out there, you know."

Whoopi Goldberg Can't Stop With Donald Trump Conspiracy

My how they turn tables.

When Trump talked about the 2020 election being "rigged," he was censored, labeled, and his supporters demonized. It became a litmus test for polite society. If you suggested the 2020 election wasn't legitimate, you were immediately ostracized.

Now though, because Trump won the 2024 election, it's back in fashion for the political left to deny the legitimacy of the vote again.

This is how it works; they never hold themselves to the standards they set up for others. Whoopi Goldberg is just one of the many examples of it. Never forget that she's an employee of ABC News. Incredible.