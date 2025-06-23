White Men ‘Walking Around On Eggshells At Work’, Afraid of Getting Fired For Being White Men According To Poll

White men in America are "walking around on eggshells at work," according to a new poll.

A new five-part YouTube and podcast series called "White Men Can’t Work!" found that almost two in three white men aged 18 to 29 are afraid to give their opinions at work. They are afraid that if they voice the wrong opinion, unlike other racial groups, they will be fired immediately.

"Millions of guys facing discrimination or hostility, walking around on eggshells too anxious or scared to speak out," Samuels said in the recent trailer for his podcast.

Moreover, 25 million men claim they’ve lost out on jobs or promotions because they are white men. No surprise. The study also found that 43% of white men, spanning all age groups, self-censor at work.

Put simply, no other group in the country is as fearful of losing a job because of their opinion as white men are. And no honest person can say they are surprised.

Despite the prevailing narrative, white men are the only group in the country that is specifically punished for their race and gender combination. Concepts like DEI were introduced specifically to excuse discriminatory practices against white men.

Thusly, it has become much easier for companies to fire white men for petty offenses like thought crimes (having the wrong opinion) than other groups.

Executives and managers understand that if they fire a person of color or a woman, they could be instantly met with a lawsuit alleging racism or sexism.

There's no risk in firing a white guy, especially if he is straight. They have no cards to play, even in cases where they are fired simply because the company wants to decrease the number of white men on the payroll.

If this all sounds awful--and, well, racist--it's because it is. In America, no one group should be more fearful than others about giving their opinion. Yet here we are.

In the second episode of "White Men Can't Work!" Samuels spoke to University of Chicago professor Dorian Abbot, during which he admitted the university targets white men.

"We had a dean that said we could only hire someone, a professor, if it wasn't a White or Asian man," Abbot said, via Fox News Digital.

"Yeah, I didn't realize that at the time, but it's all happening, like, you know, behind the scenes kind of business. And so I was like, this doesn't seem right."

Call it DEI, excused racism, or simply racism. Accepting discrimination is wrong, no matter which group it targets.

And anyone who argues that white men deserve this is either racist themselves or very guilty of their own white skin color (white liberals).

White workers matter.