White Liberals' Anti-ICE Narrative Faces New Scrutiny | Tomi Lahren

Two particular customs and protection agents don't quite fit the left's story...

PublishedUpdated

So, the two customs and protection agents involved in the death of anti-ICE protester Alex Pretti have been identified.

TLIF_Alex_Pretti

And while I will not be repeating their names for their safety and the safety of their families, let’s just say they are seemingly… not white.

So, why does this matter?

It doesn’t, other than the fact that it pokes a giant gaping hole in the left’s narrative. 

See, they want you to believe that masked white supremacist secret police gestapo agents are turning over neighborhoods and going after brown people based solely on the color of their skin.

Well, given the fact that a good 50% of border agents are Hispanic and a large percentage of federal agents — as a whole — are black or brown, the narrative just doesn’t quite hit, does it?

This ain’t 2020, Democrats. You’re not gonna convince your black and brown foot soldiers to take to the streets on behalf of illegals. You’re just not. 

TLIF_ICE_Protesters

And the fact that it is mainly white liberals out there antagonizing, assaulting, and impeding federal agents — many of whom are HISPANIC — well, ain’t that something?

So, once again, white liberals are telling black and brown people that it is THEY who decide what racism looks like. It is THEY who make the rules. It is THEY who decide the oppressed versus the oppressor. 

White liberals are the most narcissistic, indulgent, entitled and full of sh*t people in this country. 

God bless the men and women of ICE and border patrol — of all colors, races, and persuasions — that go out in the frigid cold and the scorching heat and into some of the most dangerous situations to protect and defend this country.

Don’t let these full of sh*t white liberals tell you you’re wrong for doing it.

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.