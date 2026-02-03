White Liberals' Anti-ICE Narrative Faces New Scrutiny | Tomi Lahren

Two particular customs and protection agents don't quite fit the left's story...

So, the two customs and protection agents involved in the death of anti-ICE protester Alex Pretti have been identified.

And while I will not be repeating their names for their safety and the safety of their families, let’s just say they are seemingly… not white.

So, why does this matter?

It doesn’t, other than the fact that it pokes a giant gaping hole in the left’s narrative.

See, they want you to believe that masked white supremacist secret police gestapo agents are turning over neighborhoods and going after brown people based solely on the color of their skin.

Well, given the fact that a good 50% of border agents are Hispanic and a large percentage of federal agents — as a whole — are black or brown, the narrative just doesn’t quite hit, does it?

This ain’t 2020, Democrats. You’re not gonna convince your black and brown foot soldiers to take to the streets on behalf of illegals. You’re just not.

And the fact that it is mainly white liberals out there antagonizing, assaulting, and impeding federal agents — many of whom are HISPANIC — well, ain’t that something?

So, once again, white liberals are telling black and brown people that it is THEY who decide what racism looks like. It is THEY who make the rules. It is THEY who decide the oppressed versus the oppressor.

White liberals are the most narcissistic, indulgent, entitled and full of sh*t people in this country.

God bless the men and women of ICE and border patrol — of all colors, races, and persuasions — that go out in the frigid cold and the scorching heat and into some of the most dangerous situations to protect and defend this country.

Don’t let these full of sh*t white liberals tell you you’re wrong for doing it.