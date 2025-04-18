White House Updates Official COVID Page On Masks In Rebuke Of Fauci

Anthony Fauci must be furious.

Fauci spent years being the public face of the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He flip-flopped on almost every major issue, seamlessly shifting his guidance based on current political whims and desire to coerce behavior.

Nowhere was this more obvious than his dictates on masks. Fauci, infamously, said on 60 Minutes in Febraury 2020 that masks didn't work. They didn't provide the protection people thought they did with gaps in fit, and wearing masks could actually make things worse by encouraging wearers to touch their face.

Just a few months later, he did a 180, then backtracked by making up a post-hoc justification for his initial remarks. Laughably, Fauci said that he recommended against masks to protect supply for healthcare workers. As if hospitals would be buying cloth masks on Amazon like the general public.

Later, he guaranteed in interviews that cities or states that listened to his advice would fare better than those that didn't. Masks would limit COVID transmission so effectively, he believed, that it would be immediately obvious which states had mandates and which didn't. It was, but not in the way he expected.

And now, finally, after years of being proven wrong, the White House has officially and completely rebuked Fauci, in every conceivable way.

White House COVID Page Points Out Fauci's Duplicitous Guidance

A new White House official page points out, in detail, exactly where Fauci and the public health expert class went wrong on COVID.

It starts by laying out the case for the lab leak origin of the coronavirus, with explanations of how Fauci and his partners misled the public by obscuring information and evidence. How they used the "FOIA lady" to hide emails, used private communications to avoid scrutiny, and downplayed the conduct of EcoHealth Alliance because they helped fund it.

They roast the World Health Organization for caving to China and attempting to broaden its powers in the aftermath of "abject failure."

"The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties. Further, the WHO’s newest effort to solve the problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — via a "Pandemic Treaty" — may harm the United States," the site reads.

Social distancing is criticized, correctly pointing out that Fauci testified that there was no scientific data or evidence to support their specific recommendations.

"The '6 feet apart' social distancing recommendation — which shut down schools and small business across the country — was arbitrary and not based on science. During closed door testimony, Dr. Fauci testified that the guidance ‘sort of just appeared.’"

There's another section demolishing the extended lockdowns that came into effect in blue states like California, Illinois and New York. While even the initial lockdown, the "15 Days to Slow the Spread" was a poorly reasoned policy that had no chance of working, extended closures were immensely harmful with no demonstrable benefit.

"Prolonged lockdowns caused immeasurable harm to not only the American economy, but also to the mental and physical health of Americans, with a particularly negative effect on younger citizens. Rather than prioritizing the protection of the most vulnerable populations, federal and state government policies forced millions of Americans to forgo crucial elements of a healthy and financially sound life," it says.

Then there's the good stuff: mask mandates. While there's plenty more detail that could be added, it's immensely rewarding to see, finally, the truth on an official White House website. Masks don't work. There's no evidence supporting mandates, and public health, especially Fauci, flip-flopped without supporting data.

"There was no conclusive evidence that masks effectively protected Americans from COVID-19. Public health officials flipped-flopped on the efficacy of masks without providing Americans scientific data — causing a massive uptick in public distrust."

This is inarguably true. There were no new studies or data justifying the flip-flop, just wishful thinking and guessing based on results in Asia. It was an inexcusable, world-changing policy that had no basis in evidence, but was treated as equivalent to gospel truth by a willing media and left-wing politicians.

Over time, the CDC and Fauci relied on ridiculous "studies" that were quickly debunked, anecdotes, and ever-shfiting goal posts. Wear one cloth mask turned to wear a surgical mask. That turned into, "wear two masks," then wear an N95, then wear two N95's.

All the while ignoring that jurisdictions that tried "high-quality" mask mandates also failed in spectacular fashion.

And that the only high quality evidence review on masking confirmed no masks worked, even N95's, to prevent COVID transmission.

The website ends with a complete and thorough rebuke of the public health establishment, and the Biden administration's disastrous efforts to censor those who disagreed.

"Public health officials often mislead the American people through conflicting messaging, knee-jerk reactions, and a lack of transparency. Most egregiously, the federal government demonized alternative treatments and disfavored narratives, such as the lab leak theory, in a shameful effort to coerce and control the American people’s health decisions.

"When those efforts failed, the Biden Administration resorted to ‘outright censorship—coercing and colluding with the world’s largest social media companies to censor all COVID-19-related dissent.’"

About time these truths are acknowledged in a public, authoritative manner. Masks don't work. Lockdowns don't work. Fauci lied and helped cover up damning evidence. If only this website had been available years ago. Though, of course, knowing the media's political beliefs, they'd have ignored it then too.