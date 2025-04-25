White House MAHA Official Destroys Youth Transgender Treatments As Nike Continues To Dodge Study Questions

While Nike continues to play word games while OutKick digs for answers on if the sneaker company is financing transgender athlete studies, a senior White House advisor working on the Make America Healthy Again campaign says mainstream health agencies are "committing war on kids."

During a 30-minute sitdown interview at the White House with OutKick founder Clay Travis, MAHA official Calley Means lit into the forces behind youth transgender treatments and the demonic forces at work who are subjecting, in some cases, gender-affirming care for two-year-olds.

"This is what is so historic and vital about this moment for MAHA and this administration. There's going to be massive policies to transform our health care system," Means told Clay.

"But I think a cultural awakening and reckoning is happening. The Daily Beast just ran a headline that said, ‘Demonic forces,’ and they're like, ‘Trump administration officials are saying there are supernatural forces against kids.' I do think there are demonic against kids," Means said with his voice rising.

On Thursday, a Nike official told OutKick's Dan Zaksheske that the corporation "never intialized" a study on transgender athletes as young as 12 and that the study "is not moving forward."

What does that mean? That's what we want to know.

Meanwhile, what's clear to Means is that these forces against kids show no signs of slowing down their "demonic" agenda.

"There are dark, dark things happening to kids. How else can you explain, to this day, the American Medical Association says it's OK to have gender-affirming care for a two-year-old?" the MAHA official asked.

In 2021, the AMA "urged governors to oppose state legislation that would prohibit medically necessary gender transition-related care for minor patients." In 2024, it was estimated that 5,747 minors had received sex-change surgery over a five-year span from 2019-2023 and nearly 14,000 minors had received some sort of gender reassignment treatment.

The top three states for gender surgeries for minors over that span included: California, Oregon and Washington.

Means believes the AMA and the American Academy of Pediatrics have been "completely captured" and "in many cases, are practicing evil."

Captured by whom?

Means says look no further than corporations.

"These groups that are not fringe groups, that are making medical care, I think they committing war on kids and it is corporate interests. 100%," he continued.



"The gender transition industry is massive. It's billions and billions of dollars."

Why would Nike be in that world?

That's what we want to know.