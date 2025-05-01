On Thursday, the White House launched a new website to challenge Drudge Report, the most influential aggregation site in Washington.

The new site can be found at Whitehouse.gov/wire/. Take a look:

The site follows the same, simple format as Drudge, with large bold text and a simply coded interface.

As of publication, a headline linking to Right Side Broadcasting Network's article about Trump establishing a new religious liberty commission leads the site.

For comparison, the homepage of Drudge is currently filled with opinion articles criticizing Trump's cabinet and his handling of the new administration, following the demotion of Mike Waltz from the National Security Council on Thursday.

For background, site founder Matt Drudge was an early advocate of Trump's bid for the White House. However, sometime around 2017, the site abruptly turned on the president. Around the same time, Drudge vanished from the public eye.

No one has seen him or admitted to seeing him for years. There's even speculation that Drudge sold the site quietly and is living in some foreign country, disconnected from the internet and American politics.

For more on Matt Drudge's mysterious state, you can read our reporting from last summer here.

As for White House Wire, it will have to compete with more than just Drudge Report for aggregation supremacy. Over the past four years, Citizen Free Press has emerged as a true, right-leaning alternative to Drudge.