When Will Jasmine Crockett And Rest Of Shameful Left Stop Making Everything About Race? | Tomi Lahren

So look, we have our fair share of attention seekers on the Right. 

Folks in elected and high positions who would rather make news than make America great. And yes, even a couple who are desperately trying to soft-launch their version of a BRAVO show in Congress or even over at DHS.

But then there’s Rep. Jasmine Crockett who takes the cake, or the whole damn bakery, really. 

Not only does she have a track record of being loud and annoying, she’s also just blatantly racist and if she doesn’t hate white people, she’s doing a really poor job of convincing us otherwise. 

Here is Ms Crockett performing her favorite sketch: white people are the problem.

JASMINE CROCKETT ON WHITE TEARS

Can you just imagine if, say, a white male congressman were to go on our channel and lament mediocre black women? Something tells me that’d land like a lead balloon. 

And also, shame on CNN. 

They aren’t even cosplaying as a news network anymore.

JASMINE CROCKETT ON WHITE PEOPLE AND CRIME

Did anyone over there wanna fact check any of that? 

Is it a wonder CNN is hemorrhaging its audience? 

Ya know just the other day I did a full commentary on how conservatives need to stop blaming everything on DEI and I meant that. 

But when the heck are those on the Left gonna get the message that representatives like Ms Jasmine over there and her hideous messaging are unacceptable? 

She is DRIPPING with racial hostility and yet she has the audacity to call everyone else around her a racist or a white supremacist.

Not to mention the fact she tweets FILTH like this as a sitting member of the United States Congress.

Cardi B has more class and she recently tweeted about piercing her butt crack but at least she isn’t funded by the taxpayer. 

Texas District 30, what the heck are you doing with this one? 

Get it together. 

Those are my Final Thoughts.

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.