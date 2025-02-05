When Will Jasmine Crockett And Rest Of Shameful Left Stop Making Everything About Race? | Tomi Lahren

So look, we have our fair share of attention seekers on the Right.

Folks in elected and high positions who would rather make news than make America great. And yes, even a couple who are desperately trying to soft-launch their version of a BRAVO show in Congress or even over at DHS.

But then there’s Rep. Jasmine Crockett who takes the cake, or the whole damn bakery, really.

Not only does she have a track record of being loud and annoying, she’s also just blatantly racist and if she doesn’t hate white people, she’s doing a really poor job of convincing us otherwise.

Here is Ms Crockett performing her favorite sketch: white people are the problem.

Can you just imagine if, say, a white male congressman were to go on our channel and lament mediocre black women? Something tells me that’d land like a lead balloon.

And also, shame on CNN.

They aren’t even cosplaying as a news network anymore.

Did anyone over there wanna fact check any of that?

Is it a wonder CNN is hemorrhaging its audience?

Ya know just the other day I did a full commentary on how conservatives need to stop blaming everything on DEI and I meant that.

But when the heck are those on the Left gonna get the message that representatives like Ms Jasmine over there and her hideous messaging are unacceptable?

She is DRIPPING with racial hostility and yet she has the audacity to call everyone else around her a racist or a white supremacist.

Not to mention the fact she tweets FILTH like this as a sitting member of the United States Congress.

Cardi B has more class and she recently tweeted about piercing her butt crack but at least she isn’t funded by the taxpayer.

Texas District 30, what the heck are you doing with this one?

Get it together.

Those are my Final Thoughts.