What A Shocker: New Study Confirms That Huge Number Of 'COVID Deaths' Weren't Even COVID Related

Many of the extreme, overbearing policies and mandates enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic were based on the underlying assumption that COVID was a uniquely dangerous threat.

COVID would lead to the deaths of young, healthy people, necessitating the complete shutdown of society, endless mask mandates, school closures, and closing down small businesses while allowing Wal-Mart to remain open. Oh, and forcing businesses to close early on the theory that COVID was smart and devious enough to know how to spread more quickly and efficiently late at night.

As the "expert" and medical communities, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, reorganized themselves around ignoring all other illnesses, risk factors and side effects, their efforts to make COVID the all-consuming focus resulted in labeling anyone who died with a positive test a "COVID death."

Car crashes, shootings, cancer, heart attacks…all these causes were labeled as "COVID deaths" by the medical community, which then called anyone who noticed and pointed out the absurdity of this practice a "conspiracy theorist" and "COVID denier."

Well, now we have more research confirming, yet again, that the actual reality denial came from the experts who created that absurdist policy. And their media partners and defenders who played along.

COVID Death Definitions Created Ridiculous, Inaccurate Statistics

It's easy to forget now, in the post-pandemic period, but for quite literally years on end, CNN and other news networks would have a running tally of "COVID deaths" on their newscasts.

Every discussion, every policy debate, every mandate was couched in terms of preventing such COVID deaths from occurring. A worthy goal, to be sure, but one that could never be accomplished with useless theatrical performances like mask wearing.

But the number of COVID deaths was repeatedly used as a cudgel to pound out dissent from the lockdowns, mandates and passports that dominated society from 2020-2022 in many parts of the country and world. We couldn't end the useless policies, the argument went, because it would lead to more COVID deaths.

All this is to say that if the data underpinning that argument were faulty, the entire apparatus of COVID restrictions would collapse in on itself. Turns out, it was.

A new study from Greece went into detail examining the data on actual COVID mortality, meaning how deaths in Greek hospitals that were labeled "COVID," were actually caused by COVID. Essentially, what the entire expert and medical community should have been doing instead of their absurdist fearmongering. And spoiler alert: the study is yet another discrediting embarrassment for the scientific community.

They start by explaining that Greece followed the global herd by defining anyone who died with a positive test as a "COVID death."

"In Greece, a more concise and simple definition was used, defining as COVID-19-associated death, any death occurring in a person with positive testing for SARS-CoV-2 at the time of death," the researchers write.

Though, of course, this proved unsatisfactory at determining, especially in later pandemic periods, what percentage of deaths the virus was actually responsible for.

"Nevertheless, throughout the pandemic, none of the above definitions has been able to determine accurately who has died ‘from’ or ‘with’ COVID-19," the study says.

To find the answer to this question regarding the Omicron variant period, they went much further than simply using death certificate data. They actually did the field work, interviewing doctors and looking at patient charts.

"The aim of this study was to assess whether in-hospital deaths, registered as COVID-19-associated deaths, in seven tertiary-care hospitals in the greater area of Athens, Greece, during the Omicron surge, were attributed to COVID-19 or to other causes. Additionally, we aimed to analyze the factors associated with the classification of these deaths. To avoid the shortcomings of death certificates, we also examined the chart file of each patient and interviewed the caring physicians."

And they were comprehensive too; the study covered all patients in Greece over most of 2022, from January to the end of August.

"All patients, who died in the participating hospitals between 1st January 2022 and 31st August 2022, with COVID-19 being mentioned on their death certificate, and consequently registered as COVID-19 death, were included in the study."

Again, doing the work that the "expert" community should have been doing, the researchers separated out every single death in a participating hospital into two groups. Those where COVID "caused" the death, and those where it was unrelated.

"We categorized all study deaths into two groups: (a) deaths "due to" COVID-19, where the infection was either the direct or sole cause of death, or it triggered a sequence of events that ultimately led to death, and (b) deaths "with" COVID-19, where the death was unrelated to the infection."

The research was impressively in-depth, using data from death certificates, chart files, physician interviews with a "structured questionnaire." They used clinical and treatment data, covered comorbidities, vaccination status, patient admissions, viral transmission in hospitals, COVID symptoms, lab and imaging results, supplemental oxygen, treatments and outcomes.

They used outside, impartial, independent reviewers with extensive experience treating COVID patients to review data submitted by senior, treating physicians. This rigorous criteria was then applied to COVID deaths by limiting them to those who had "signs, symptoms and laboratory findings of COVID-19 at the time of death, including pneumonia, confirmed by imaging findings, need for supplemental oxygen, receiving COVID-19 specific treatment, and had no other clear cause of death."

Instead of labeling anyone with a positive test as a COVID death, they excluded patients who were, as they describe in an example, admitted for surgery who tested positive without symptoms, did not receive COVID treatment, and died as a result of confirmed surgical complication. Exceedingly reasonable, and refreshingly accurate.

This study covered 530 deaths that took place in Greek hospitals and were registered as COVID deaths from January-August 2022. And before delving into the results, one of the most important and impactful findings is that just 12 of the 530 showed evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Natural immunity remains one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful protections against severe COVID outcomes. And it was either completely ignored by the expert and media community, downplayed, or labeled a dangerous conspiracy theory. Welcome to The Science™.

Of the 530 deaths they reviewed, a whopping 95.6% of them had at least one comorbidity. 95.6%. For this, we shut down the world, destroyed the international economy, set back a generation of students, and enacted discriminatory policies that unnecessarily ostracized people from society. Many of whom had natural immunity, which was more protective than any other intervention anyway.

Per their conclusion, 240 of 530 deaths, or 45.3%, were not related to COVID in any way, shape or form. In 133 of the 530, just 25.1% of the studied deaths, COVID was determined to be the actual, primary cause of death. 25% were directly caused by COVID, 45.3% were not. Yet another embarrassment for Fauci and the media partners who relentlessly sold his message.

The remaining cases, 29.6% or 157 total deaths, COVID contributed to the "chain of events leading to death," per the examination.

Importantly, the study also confirmed another unnoticed distinction with vast implications: that death certificate data alone is unreliable when measuring the true impact of COVID on mortality.

Of the 530 death certificates they measured, COVID was listed as the direct cause in 204 of the 530. In reality, they found just 133 were the actual direct cause. It was listed as a contributing factor in 324 death certificates, when it was a contributing factor in just 157. So doctors signing death certifications listed COVID as the primary or contributing cause in 528 of 530 cases. The actual number, when subjected to rigorous research and interviews? 290.

Just 54.9% of the deaths labeled as primary or contributing COVID, per death certificates, actually met that criteria. Imagine how unreliable the death certificate data in the US, UK, and other EU countries likely is. Not to mention the general counts that included car crashes and completely unrelated causes, and so on.

As they say, regardless of actual reality, "In both cases, deaths were registered officially as COVID-19 deaths."

Inexcusable.

It's even more frustrating. As the authors write, "among the 324 deaths where COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate as contributing factor, after our evaluation, one death was attributed to COVID-19, in 85 (26.2%) cases COVID-19 was not the direct cause but a contributing factor and in 239 (73.5) cases we considered COVID-19 as not related to death."

So doctors listed COVID as a "contributing factor" to 324 deaths, but on further examination just 85 of those 324 actually met that criteria. Extrapolate that to the rest of the world and imagine the scale of deception the international scientific community engaged in during the pandemic.

Oh, and buried deep in a table of data collected as part of the study is this stunning revelation.

Vaccination status Due (290) With (240) Unvaccinated/partially vaccinated 133 (46.2) 87 (36.7) Fully vaccinated 53 (18.4) 54 (22.8) Boosted (> 2 doses) 102 (35.4) 96 (40.5)

Of the 290 deaths either partially or entirely "due" to COVID, 53.8% were among those who were fully vaccinated or fully vaccinated and boosted. Remember the "95% of deaths are among the unvaccinated!!!1!!" hysteria? Even among those "with" COVID, it was 63.3%. That still implies that vaccinated people were less likely to die, considering the rate of vaccination, but far, far less than the media reports led people to believe. So much so that there was no statistical significance to vaccination when it came to predicting outcomes.

And 42.5% of all COVID deaths studied also contracted it in the hospital, despite masking and "PPE" requirements. Because masking does not stop COVID transmission.

This study quite frankly obliterates almost every single facet of "expert" and scientific consensus. Masking doesn't work. A significant portion of COVID deaths were not directly caused by the virus, 95% of deaths were not among the unvaccinated during the Omicron period and death certificate data is not reliable.

It's a thorough, comprehensive demolition of Anthony Fauci, the media and many of his peers. And it's long, long overdue.