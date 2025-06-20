What Is The Future Of ESPN's 'PTI' After Wilbon And Kornheiser?

One of the most discussed stories privately within the sports media is the future of ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption." "PTI" is still the most-watched show in sports talk today, as it has been for nearly two decades.

Since its debut in 2001, "PTI" has maintained the same simple format of about two minutes per topic over the course of a 30-minute run time. Earlier this year, ESPN discussed expanding the show to 60 minutes following the cancellation of "Around the Horn" but decided against it.

So while there's no demand for change, Tony Kornheiser turns 77 in July. Michael Wilbon turns 67 in November. At some point, Kornheiser and Wilbon may want to play golf more regularly without the stress of their daily 11 a.m. pre-show meeting over the phone.

Last week, former "PTI" fill-ins Bill Simmons and Pablo Torre made the case that ESPN should cancel the show after Kornheiser and Wilbon are done.

"I remember the last couple years I was at ESPN, [Kornheiser] had this whole thing he kept saying — and I was like, you know, pretty close to him at this point — and he would always be like, ‘well when Mike and I turn it over to you and [Dan] Le Batard,'" Simmons said.

"And finally, I got mad at him and I was like, ‘you gotta stop that. I don’t wanna take over PTI. That’s your show. You guys are gonna die with that show. Nobody wants to take that show. Nobody wants that responsibility. It’s your show. Like, stop even thinking that."

Simmons added, "The show should die when they don’t wanna do it anymore. Nobody should take the show over. Come up with another idea."

Torre agreed. "I also fully think that the show will die when they die."

We are not so sure.

Sources tell OutKick that ESPN does, as of today, plan to continue the show after Kornheiser and/or Wilbon retire. The question is what a potential succession plan could look like.

Throughout the years, agents and talents have speculated who could succeed the two acclaimed former Washington Post sports columnists.

At one point, it seemed like Jason Whitlock and Dan Le Batard – the show's lead fill-in hosts – were the prime candidates. However, both Whitlock and Le Batard have since left ESPN entirely.

Rachel Nichols, who also worked at the Washington Post, was another name subjected to speculation. She is also no longer part of ESPN.

In the scenario where Kornheiser goes first and Wilbon, who is 10 years younger, Frank Isola could be an option. Isola is the go-to fill-in when Kornheiser is out and has built up chemistry with Wilbon.

Scott Van Pelt is another potential option. Van Pelt recently moved to Washington, D.C., and hosts the midnight "SportsCenter" from the same studio as "PTI." He also teased stepping down from "SportsCenter" in an interview with Sports Illustrated last year.

What better landing spot than the top show on the network?

Then again, Van Pelt has given no indication that he's interested in "PTI." And unlike most people on the roster, "PTI" would not be life-changing for Van Pelt. He already hosts ESPN's most coveted property in Monday Night Football.

If not Van Pelt or Isola, then whom?

The magic of "PTI" stems from chemistry and a real-life relationship with Wilbon and Kornheiser. Simply pairing Wilbon with someone management likes but with whom he's unfamiliar wouldn't work.

Moreover, there's an old saying in television that it's better to replace the guy who replaced the guy than replace the guy.

Does that make sense?

Probably not. The point is that whoever replaces Kornheiser will be compared to him incessantly. Ask Max Kellerman how replacing Skip Bayless was perceived by viewers (and Stephen A.).

If Wilbon and Kornheiser depart at the same time, our guess is ESPN would consider names like Peter Schrager and Mina Kimes.

According to people inside ESPN, Schrager and Kimes are two names management believes could lead their own daily shows on the network.

Any other names or ideas come to mind?