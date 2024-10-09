Well, Well, Well: Kamala's Hubby, The Left's Beacon Of Anti-Male Toxicity, Isn't What He Seems | Tomi Lahren

Democrats are all A+ operators in the areas of gaslighting, projection, and hypocrisy.

We know this.

And here’s another example, the Dougie Emhoff story.

So as Second Dude, Dougie dedicated himself to eradicating toxic masculinity, but he probably should’ve started that quest by looking in the mirror.

First, it was the affair and subsequent impregnation of the nanny.

Then, it was the story of him alleging slapping an ex-girlfriend so hard she spun around.

And now there’s this.

According to Daily Mail reporting and a lawsuit filed against his previous law firm, Doug had a misogyny problem. Allegedly, of course.

So employees of the prestigious LA law firm Venable, the law firm Dougie ran from 2006-2017, claimed he would single out "young, pretty girls" at the firm and invite them to cruise around with him in a limo.

These ex-staffers also described Dougie as "an a-hole" and a "misogynist."

An anonymous former staffer reportedly told the Daily Mail that Doug once bragged about shouting at a female partner at the firm to "get the f–k out of my office," later telling several male colleagues he had "put her in her place."

Former female staffers described him as " very flirty."

The Daily Mail also noted those females who didn’t respond positively then landed on his "s–t list" or were subject to retaliation.

An August 2019 lawsuit brought against the firm by a former legal secretary, detailed "a pattern of abusive conduct by male partners at Venable," including one alleged incident in which a partner became enraged and chased her down to scream at her, even after she had dropped to her hands and knees in full panic attack.

That lawsuit suit went into arbitration and was requested to be dismissed in November 2021 — claims Emhoff, who was not named as a defendant, hired an assistant named "Katya," who was allegedly widely considered unqualified but allegedly brought on board because she was "young, attractive and friendly with the powerful men in the office."

Katya was hired while Dougie was married to Kamala, according to the Daily Mail.

The alleged motives behind her hiring were apparently so well known at the office that the name "Katya" became secret shorthand at the firm for good-looking but under-qualified secretaries, the suit alleges.

Hmmm.. perhaps that attraction is a pattern for Dougie.

All of this to say, Doug sure doesn’t seem like the upstanding gentleman he projects himself to be.

And if we’re gonna be all liberal feminist, we should probably believe ALL women, including his former staffers and girlfriend, that this man is a jerk.

Why should we give Doug the benefit of the doubt? Is Trump ever afforded that?

What about Melania? Does the Left or the mainstream media EVER pass up an opportunity to degrade her?

No. Never.

Doug, like other Democrats in high places, appears to be EVERYTHING he claims to fight against.

Difference is, he will likely NEVER be asked to atone or account for it.

A tale as old as time.

Those are my Final Thoughts.