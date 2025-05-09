Former NC Gov. Roy Cooper Cowers When Asked Trans Question By Journalist: WATCH

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper doesn’t care about answering for his bogus stance on transgenders in women’s sports. In fact, he can't get away from accountability fast enough.

Currently, Cooper does not hold a public office, but when he was the head of the Tar Heel State from 2017 to earlier this year, he did all he could to ensure that trans-identifying males would compete in women’s sports.

In 2023, he vetoed the " Fairness in Women’s Sports Act ," which was passed by the state senate. Eventually, North Carolina legislators were able to override the veto, but Cooper made his stance clear: he hates women’s sports.

On Friday, a journalist from TownHall.com approached Cooper and asked him about his stance on women’s sports. Apparently, he hasn’t changed.

When the journalist asked him the simple question, "Why do you support men being able to play women's sports," he quickly ran into his Uber ride.

OutKick founder Clay Travis hit the nail on the head in describing how cowardly proponents of these issues act when challenged for their beliefs.

"Would you have ever believed there would be a world where Democrat governors would run and hide when they were asked why they support men playing women’s sports?" he posted on X with footage of the above video.

The journalist also asked if he believed there were two genders, which he also failed to answer. This wasn’t all that surprising, given that he responded in a similar way when asked that same question.

Cooper doesn’t have any plans to get back into politics, though several high-ranking Democrats would want him to make a run for U.S. Senate . But if he does, no one will have to wonder where he stands on matters of biology.

Cooper has already shown his true colors.