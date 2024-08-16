Washington Post Admits Men Shouldn’t Be In Women’s Sports

It's a common sense view that men should not compete in women's sports due to their inherent biological and physical advantages. The fact that this view is a common sense one supported by science, reason and obvious reality is precisely why the institutional left does not hold it.

But even one of the most obnoxiously left-wing media outlets in the country is apparently now willing to acknowledge that there are physical differences between men and women. Differences that give transgender athletes an unfair competitive advantage that must be stopped.

The Washington Post published an opinion piece from Doriane Lambelet Coleman, a Professor of Law at Duke, who's written a new book on sex and gender. In it, Coleman makes the comprehensive case that women are at a severe physical disadvantage to men, exemplified by Olympic gold medalist and perhaps the best female swimmer who's ever lived, Katie Ledecky.

Coleman starts by explaining that there must be a "consistent standard" for athletic competitions. And that the standard must be based on biology.

"…it’s clear that sports authorities need to agree to a consistent standard," Coleman writes. "As a former elite athlete and a consultant to sport governing bodies on their eligibility rules for the female category, I believe that competition in elite women’s sports must be based on sex — not legal or gender identity."

Katie Ledecky Would Lose To 15-Year-Old Boys

As Coleman explains, there are biological differences that account for the performance gap between men and women. And there is no other explanation for the gap other than biology.

"Because of biological sex differences in strength, power and endurance, depending on the sport and event there’s a performance gap of 10 to 50 percent between the best males and the best females," Coleman says. "Separating athletes in competition on the basis of sex is the only way to account for the female half of the population. No other sorting tool works to achieve this inclusion goal — not height, weight or any other physical characteristic."

Katie Ledecky, for example, just won her fourth straight Olympic gold medal in the 800 meter freestyle women's swimming competition. Ledecky's best time in that event would be the 26th best time among American 15-16-year-old boys.

As Coleman explains, there's just no way to eliminate the advantages that males have over females. Lia Thomas, despite taking female hormones, went from the 65th ranked men's swimmer to first among women's swimmers. That can't be fixed, or ignored. No matter how hard the transgender activists and left-wing ideologues try.

It's a sign of the shifting conversation and overwhelming public sentiment that the Washington Post of all places is willing to post this story. Huge majorities of Americans believe that men should not compete against women. But the small minority that thinks otherwise is the Post's readership base.

Even in far-left media, reality can't be denied forever, apparently.