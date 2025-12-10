Warning To Republicans: Don't Sleep On Jazzy Or Any Other Nutty Dems For That Matter | Tomi Lahren

Crockett is a joke, but Republicans still can't look past her.

Have y’all heard the news? 

Ratchet Jasmine is running for U.S. Senate in Texas and Davy Crockett - likely of no relation - is still rolling in his grave. 

Powerful stuff. How brave. How bold.

Look, Jasmine is running for Senate, but she’s really auditioning to be a real housewife and that’s clear. 

Ratchet Jazzy running for Senate feels less like a political campaign and more like a dare someone drunkenly issued at a fundraiser:

"Bet you won’t run."

"Oh yeah? Hold my wig."

Now, to be fair, Crockett knows how to go viral. Her entire political brand at this point is 1 percent legislative work and 99 percent televised roast battles. If the Senate had a talent show, she’d sweep.

But that U.S. Senate is not that. It is, or at least should be, an institution known for decorum, restraint, and etiquette. 

So let’s imagine Jazzy strolling in there with Bravo-inspired receipts, a ring light, and a statement necklace that doubles as a warning sign.

Let’s be honest though, this campaign isn’t about policy. It’s not about serving Texans. It’s not even about "the future of democracy," or anything of the sort. 

This is about one thing and one thing only: a bigger stage for her even bigger mouth. 

As much as I’d like to pass this woman off as a joke and as much as I’d hope and assume she’d get less vote share than even Robert Francis O’Rourke, the ugly truth is, the GOP better not sleep on her, or on any Democrat/communist running for anything from school board to friggin dog catcher. 

Even in deep red Texas, never underestimate the Republican Party’s ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

Take nothing - even Jasmine Crockett - for granted. 

That’s a warning.

Written by

