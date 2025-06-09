The View Warns of 'Civil War' After Trump Calls National Guard In Los Angeles

The ladies on "The View" predicted that a "civil war" could soon break out in America following President Donald Trump’s decision to send the National Guard into Los Angeles over the weekend.

"He is militarizing and deploying the Guard for the purpose of policing Americans’ protest activity," Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts. "Fascism," she declared.

"Civil war," Whoopi Goldberg interjected.

"Civil war," Hostin said, nodding along in agreement. "I think that’s the way we need to look at it because deploying the National Guard is supposed to be a last resort. But what this president is doing is that he is, he’s saying he’s going to deploy them anywhere in this country where there is a protest. So that is certainly not a last-resort use of military troops."

While we wouldn't put anything past the radicals in America who defend illegal immigration, including a domestic war, Hostin uses the term "protest" rather loosely.

The anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles included burning vehicles, destroying police cars, looting, destroying public property, throwing bricks at police officers, blocking the freeway, and waving foreign flags as a form of intimidation.

Take a look:



Just protesting, huh?

"We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California," Trump said on Truth Social Monday. "If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated."

Trump saw what happened in 2020 when left-wing rioters burned cities in the name of George Floyd. Buildings were destroyed. People died. In actuality, Trump prevented that from happening in LA by calling the National Guard.

Yet, according to Hoston, such actions are grounds for a civil war.