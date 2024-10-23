Veteran Journalist Pitched Seemingly False Bombshell To 'End Trump's Campaign'

No one has better sources in Washington than Mark Halperin, a veteran journalist who is now independent of corporate restraints.

Halperin was previously the political director for ABC News. He now runs a news app called 2WAY and posted a guest op-ed for Fox News Digital over the weekend. Notably, Halperin was the first journalist to report about Biden's plans to drop out of the 2024 election, even nailing the exact day he would do so.

Thereby, it's hardly a surprise that a "certain story" floating around Washington has made its way to Halperin. Earlier this week, Halperin reported that likely stooges are shopping around to find a reporter to break a supposed bombshell that could cost Trump the election.

"I’ve been pitched a story about Donald Trump now for about a week that, if true, would end his campaign," Halperin said on 2WAY.

Keywords: "If true."

And Halperin does not believe the scandalous rumor is true. He clarified on Wednesday that he would not pursue the story because of its seemingly frivolous nature.

"I'm not pursuing the story. I don't think it's true."

So, this is a non-story? Actually, quite the opposite.

The story, and Halperin's point, is that bad-faith actors are on the prowl, trying to leak inaccurate information to the media to influence the election outcome in both directions.

That is particularly true in the final weeks before an election, which, in this case, most mainstream polling agencies consider a toss-up. According to RealClearPoltics averages, Trump and Harris are separated well within the margin of error in all seven battleground states.

In other words, you are going to see a lot of reports, so-called bombshells, over the next two weeks. Not all of them will be accurate. Most of them probably won't be. Even the ones that are, are likely marred by a partisan bent.

Consider that when you see the news outlets reflexively cite a new report from The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg that quotes an unverified conversation in which Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly claims to have heard the former president praise Adolf Hitler's Nazi generals.

Goldberg also alleges Trump had disparaged slain Mexican-American Army private Vanessa Guillén, cursing that it doesn't "cost 60,000 bucks to bury a f---ing Mexican!"

A spokesman for Trump called the claim "absolutely false," telling Goldberg, "President Trump never said this."

Halperin doesn't buy the story, either. He believes the timely leak to be of the same nature as the false story he was pitched.

"The point I was making is actors who want a certain outcome are on social media and in pitches to reporters, and in the case of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg… are trying to affect the end of the race because they're so desperate to try to pull a Comey," Halperin said.

His mention of Comey refers to former FBI Director James Comey, who, in 2016, sent a letter to Congress announcing that the FBI had reopened its investigation into Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton just 11 days before the election.

Clinton defenders, to this day, blame the "October surprise" for her defeat. That and Russia, of course.

"In the case of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg himself is trying to impact the race's final stretch," Halperin adds. "Not sure if he can, but if a major network like CBS picks it up, it's something," he added.

Well, CBS picked it up. Every major network has.

Meaning, the same major news networks that also fed viewers false information about the 2016 election, Russia, COVID, Hunter Biden's laptop, and just about every other story involving Trump since 2015.

It's up to the voters to decide what and whom to believe.

Related story: Free Speech Is On The Ballot In 2024 | Bobby Burack