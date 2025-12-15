USC Women's Basketball Coach Couldn't Look More Biasedly Clueless With Her Reaction To Brown Shooting

There is being tone deaf, and then there is whatever this is.

USC women’s basketball head coach Lindsay Gottlieb opened up her postgame press conference following her team's 28-point loss to UConn on Saturday by addressing the shooting that took place earlier in the day at Brown University, her alma mater. While there is nothing wrong with Gottlieb sharing a sentiment about the tragedy, what she had to say was egregious, tone-deaf, and straight out of the liberal playbook.

Two people were killed, and nine others were injured during the shooting that took place in an engineering building on campus during finals. Gottlieb took the news of the deadly attack as an opportunity to bash not only the United States and its leaders, but also the gun used in the attack, and not the person who murdered innocent people.

"It doesn’t need to be this way," Gottlieb said. "Sending thoughts and prayers to my teammates who have kids there. To the parents that have to worry about their children, I’m just going to end it with that."

She should have ended her comments there, but her Ivy League-trained (indoctrinated) mind wouldn't allow it.

"But just to say we’re the only country that lives this way. The college football cycle has been in the news a million times and are we going to report about this? It’s the guns," Gottlieb continued. "We’re the only country that lives this way. Parents should not be worried about their kid — I have a teammate who has a daughter who is in the basement of a library because they don’t know what’s going on there. And she’s flying there tomorrow."

Gottlieb bizarrely bashing college football seconds before delivering the blanket statement that "it's the guns" could very well be the most stereotypically spot-on opinion ever shared by a former Ivy Leaguer turned women's basketball coach at a private university in Los Angeles, but that's far from the worst from her out-of-touch press conference.

Gottlieb's statement that the U.S is "the only country that lives this way" is categorically false, and that was unfortunately proven on the other side of the world over the weekend.

Yes, the United States, unfortunately, stands out among developed nations for its prevalence of mass shootings, but just hours after Gottlieb's whiny press conference, a father and son killed at least 15 people and hospitalized another 40 during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Australia, a country with some of the strictest gun laws on the planet.

Lindsay Gottlieb Doesn't See The Full Scope Of ‘More Gun Laws’

In the late 1990s, Australia effectively banned most semi-automatic rifles and shotguns around the nation. The Australian government also bought back and destroyed approximately 700,000 prohibited firearms before the turn of the century. You generally can not even buy a firearm in Australia for self-defense purposes.

This did not stop two deranged gunmen from hunting down people celebrating the Jewish holiday over the weekend.

While Gottlieb could not have foreseen the tragedy that took place in Australia while complaining about guns in America, she does have the ability to comment about it, but at the time of this writing, she has failed to do so, which is peculiar given that she herself is Jewish.

Gottlieb, who was inducted into the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame of Northern California, pushing for more gun control in the United States while being silent for at least the time being on Jews being targeted in a country with strict gun laws, presents quite a sad dichotomy.