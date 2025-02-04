USA Today Race Clown Mike Freeman Says Donald Trump Is Ruining The NFL And Super Bowl

Mike Freeman was long known as the sports writer who lied about his educational background on a résumé he submitted to The Indianapolis Star. Today, Freeman is a "race and inequality editor" at USA Today.

No, seriously. That's his title.

On Tuesday, Freeman published an article calling it a "disgrace" that President Donald Trump will reportedly attend the Super Bowl on Sunday. Freeman says Trump's attendance will "ruin one of America's best days."

According to Freeman, Trump will interfere with the fact that two black quarterbacks would again start in the game.

Huh?

We will let him explain:

"The fact Trump will be at the same game as someone as thoughtful as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is playing in, is a remarkable contradiction. This week, Hurts spoke about the evolution of the Black quarterback, and how he doesn't take this moment lightly, where two Black quarterbacks are again playing in the Super Bowl. It's the kind of thoughtfulness we've come to expect from him; that kind of depth Trump doesn't possess."

Thoughtful? Reporters who cover Hurts and covered him in college often describe him as whiny, entitled, and passive-aggressive.

Though Trump has not yet touched down in New Orleans, Freeman says the president has already "had a negative impact on the game." He suggests Trump is behind the NFL's decision to remove "End Racism" from the back of the Super Bowl end zones and promote messages like "Choose Love" and "It Takes All of Us" instead.

For context, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy denied the change had anything to do with Trump. Nonetheless, damn the NFL for choosing love.

"The fact the league made this move at the same time Trump is attending the game could be the greatest coincidence of all time. It looks...weird. Just for the record: racism isn't over. Will check my sources but pretty sure that's accurate.)," Freeman concludes.

It's true. Racism still exists. Just look at how ESPN covers Josh Allen and Joe Burrow in comparison to Lamar Jackson. The commentary just reeks of racism – anti-white racism, that is.

As for Freeman, we can't help but chuckle at him beginning his article by claiming to put "politics and his differences aside" for the Super Bowl. For background, Freeman is the same USA Today author who last year mocked unnamed, made-up "haters" for the "Blackest, most woke Super Bowl ever."

"This wasn’t the Super Bowl. This was Wakanda," he celebrated.

Unifying.

We'd take Freeman's "keep politics out of my sports" pledge more seriously if he were consistent. He's not. In October, he thanked LeBron James for using his sports platform to endorse Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

"We have to start talking about James in the same way we do Ali and a handful of others who fight for progress, who fight hate, and fight for democratic ideals. Who fight for America despite its flaws," Freeman said of James' endorsement of Harris.

LeBron James is a hero and the modern-day Muhammad Ali for saying he would vote for Kamala.

We may need to start considering the USA Today Sports section on par with Meadowlark Media in terms of political hypocrisy. In September, Freeman's colleague, rage queen Nancy Armour tried shaming Caitlin Clark and Patrick Mahomes for not endorsing a candidate for president.

"Not every athlete can be LeBron James or Megan Rapinoe," Armour griped.

"Elite athletes are born with unique physical gifts and singular dedication. Moral courage is something they have to find for themselves, and this week was a reminder that not many do."

It takes "moral courage" for athletes to use their platform to support a politician, says Armour. Unless, of course, that athlete is friendly with Donald Trump. In that case, Armour will call for their widespread condemnation – as she did toward Tom Brady.

"Tom Brady has gotten an undeserved pass for his past support of Donald Trump," Armour wrote before directly contradicting herself with her article targeting Mahomes and Clark.

By the way, Donald Trump will have no impact on the enjoyment of the Super Bowl. The television broadcast will show him less than Taylor Swift or Mama Kelce.

Finally, Freeman's latest drivel further demonstrates how the demand for racism in America vastly outstrips the supply.

USA Today employs him to write a column about "race and inequality" in sports. However, there are not enough examples of true "race and inequality" in sports to support his beat. Therefore, Freeman is forced to pretend Trump is ruining the NFL and the racists won't let him enjoy his "black and woke" Super Bowl in peace.

Anyway, if you've ever lied on your résumé and lack independent thinking skills, there could be some "race and inequality editor" positions available near you.