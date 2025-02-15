Up Next On The Trump Chopping Block: Removing Junk Food From SNAP Program. Smart Or Overreach?

Keeping men out of women's sports. Taking on government waste and fraud with a hatchet. Shutting down the border and deporting illegals.

The wins keep coming at breakneck speed for President Donald Trump, as he tries to restore America back to greatness.

Honestly, it's difficult to keep up with all the transformational changes that Trump is making in the opening days of his second term.

Snap, snap, snap, one right after another.

And now, literally, SNAP is in the line of fire, too.

Yep, as part of the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement of MAGA, the Trump Administration is now going after SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance for low-income Americans.

This reformation combines Trump's passion for not only tightening America's financial belt, but its actual belt as well.

As with so many other government programs, there is massive, almost incomprehensible, fraud and waste within the SNAP program.

Look at this case, reported Thursday, in which a Chicago man is being charged with defrauding the SNAP program of more than $1.5 million. Sadly, in this program alone, there are dozens and dozens of other examples of this kind of financial fraud across the country.

But Trump doesn't want to just DOGE-up the SNAP program by eliminating egregious fraud like that, he wants to make it a healthier service for Americans.

Eating Healthy On The Taxpayers' Dime

So, guess what Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's new head of the Department of Health and Human Services, wants to do? He wants to prohibit the purchase of junk food and pop and other unhealthy food choices with SNAP cards.

Now, normally, I am in favor of less government, not more; less regulation, not more. Keep the government out of our lives as much as possible.

But, in this case, I'm all in favor of strict limits on SNAP benefits. Taxpayers are funding SNAP cards. Taxpayers also fund Medicaid, the government program that provides health insurance for people with limited incomes.

So, if the government allows people to use taxpayer money to purchase unhealthy food, it conceivably will be pushing those same people into using taxpayer funds down the road to deal with the fully preventable health problems that are byproducts of unhealthy dietary choices. That's a kick to the gut, isn't it?

So, yes, I'm all in, RFK Jr.! I'm all in with MAHA and with regulating the damn Twinkies, Skittles and root beer right on out of SNAP.

Good choices now mean fewer health problems (and health expenses for the taxpayer) later.

Do you agree? Is regulating SNAP food purchases government overreach? Or is it simply doing right by the American taxpayer?

Being that OutKick readers are already sensible, America-first patriots, I bet I already know your answer, but hit me up anyway with a quick e-mail. I'd love to hear from you: patricia.babcockmcgraw@outkick.com.