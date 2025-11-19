UK Government Agency Refusing To Release Data On COVID Vaccines And Excess Deaths

It's easy to forget now, with years of separation, the campaign of coercion that went on for several years during the COVID-19 pandemic. It started with lockdowns and mask mandates, when public health agencies, their media partners and politicians started their relentless push for compliance.

Stay home, stay six feet apart, wear a mask every time you leave the house. Wear a mask inside your house. Masks protect others. Actually, masks protect you. But they don't, so everyone needs to wear two masks. On and on it went. Then, the COVID vaccines were announced and released.

Immediately, the coercion and messaging got much, much worse. The vaccines were 100% effective against transmission, Pfizer's CEO claimed. They would end the pandemic entirely in a matter of months, "experts" like Anthony Fauci claimed. There was endless repetition of the same mantras.

"Only the unvaccinated are getting COVID and dying." Then, "95% of people in the hospital for COVID are unvaccinated." Then President Joe Biden said that we were in a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

As those claims were repeatedly debunked, the messaging shifted to "I've tested positive for COVID-19, and I'm grateful to be fully vaccinated." Then after another positive test later on, "I'm grateful to be vaccinated and boosted and fully masked."

Never, for one second, did the campaign to get everyone vaccinated and boosted stop or even slow. It didn't matter what the data showed about risk, benefit, or waning efficacy. It didn't matter that the claims were disproven. The campaign must continue, regardless. Part of that effort was to minimize or downplay any and all concerns about COVID vaccines by stamping out negative information. Now a new report has suggested that in one major country, they went even further.

UK Health Security Agency May Have Withheld Negative COVID Vaccine Data

A new report from The Telegraph, a UK based news outlet, says that the country's Health Security Agency, or UKHSA, has been accused of a "cover-up" for refusing to release important public health data. That data reportedly could link COVID vaccines to a rise in "excess deaths" in the UK.

The UKHSA argued, per The Telegraph, that releasing said data would cause "distress or anger" among relatives of those whose deaths might be linked to COVID vaccines, if such a link were "discovered." Public health officials claimed that publishing such data would also risk harming the "well-being and mental health of the familes and friends of people who died."

Excess deaths has been a consistent subject and topic of concern in the UK, and most countries, since the start of the pandemic. And while the increase from 2020 was obviously unrelated to vaccines, in many areas, excess deaths did not drop after mass vaccination was achieved.

In some countries, like Australia, there was little to no excess mortality until late-2021, when they'd achieved widespread vaccination uptake. Excess deaths resulting from respiratory diseases actually increased at that point as well, reaching a pandemic high point in 2022.

By late-December 2021, over 99% of everyone over the age of 70 in Australia had been partially vaccinated, and 98.3% had been fully vaccinated. By March 23, 2022, at least 95% of the eligible population over the age of 16 had been fully vaccinated. Yet the highest period of excess mortality, including by respiratory diseases, came in 2022.

Relatedly, in 2024, a group of politicians in the UK from across the aisle sent a letter to the UKHSA and Department for Health saying there were "growing public and professional concerns" over excess deaths. Members of Parliament said that critical data connecting the date of COVID-19 vaccination and deaths were sent to pharmaceutical companies, but had not been released to the public.

They argued that there was "no credible reason" why anonymized data should not be shared with the public "immediately," given it was sent to those pharmaceutical companies.

Yet the Information Commissioner in the UK sided with the UKHSA, allowing them to continue holding back data after an official request from a campaign group under freedom of information laws. One party, the upstart Reform UK movement, has said they would start an official public inquiry into the rise of excess mortality, along with potential COVID vaccine harms.

Reform's deputy leader, Richard Tice, said: "We knew there was concern about excess deaths, which is why we called for an inquiry. Instead, the unelected quango UKHSA is involved in a scandalous cover-up of how and why people are dying.

"This is totally unacceptable, and the Health Secretary must overrule them. If we are not prepared to learn lessons about why people are dying, what sort of society are we?"

The legal director for the campaign group, UsFor Them, Ben Kingsley, said that the UKHSA has handled the case in a way that "reveals a desperation that this data should not, in any form, see the light of day".

He added, "It is perverse for UKHSA to argue that this data should not be released because the public could feel distressed or angry if patterns or correlations were to be identified.

"You have to ask yourself why it is that the public are considered incapable of handling this data. It reveals a patronising mindset which also characterised the pandemic response – ‘do what we say, don’t ask any questions, we know what is best for you’."

Kingsley continued by explaining that even if there is no causal link found, it's important for UKHSA to face questions from the public. "We don’t know if the data would reveal any evidence of correlation, let alone causation," he said, per The Telegraph. "But we can see they are desperate to avoid having to answer that question in public."

From the UKHSA's perspective, they've justified their decision by claiming it would jeopardize confidentiality.

Correlation does not equal causation. But it's worth noting that this is the exact opposite of what experts and agencies like the UKHSA said would happen after mass vaccination. Universal uptake, vaccine passports and vaccine mandates would allow normal life to return without significant mortality risks. Fauci said that getting even 75% of people vaccinated would lead to herd immunity. He told his media partners that he expected the pandemic to be over in mid-2021 once we reached a significant level of vaccination. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Yet nobody involved in making these predictions and statements has ever been forced to reconcile what they said with what actually happened. And when there's important data to be released that could further delegitimize them, they're allowed to keep it hidden. Unless, of course, it's for a pharmaceutical company.