We Just Got More Proof That Nobody Needs To Wear Masks

We're just a few days from 2026, and the push to force the public to wear masks somehow continues to this day.

Masks, you might remember, were worn virtually everywhere around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts like Anthony Fauci made concrete predictions of what would happen with universal masking. Only Sweden avoided the delusional herd mentality. And as a result, they wound up with the lowest excess mortality rate of any country in Europe.

But in the eyes of the international public health industrial complex, the data showing that masks were not stopping the spread of viruses, like so many other government policies, was only a sign that we needed more masking. And that's precisely what we're seeing today.

Over the last month or so, a whole host of credentialed doctors, medical professionals and public health experts have loudly and aggressively demanded universal masking. Why? Because it's winter.

Yet as we approach the end of the month and the end of the year, their demands and claims have been proven spectacularly wrong. And we have the data to show it.

Masks Don't Stop Viruses, Example Ten Million

It's become widespread consensus, exemplified by Anthony Fauci, that masks stop respiratory viruses, despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Fauci in 2020 said to ABC News, "I’m hoping that the wearing of masks and other coverings are going to not only protect us against COVID-19, but also help protect us against influenza."

Then in 2021, he was even more clear, and wrong: "Wearing masks, clearly, if you look at the data, diminishes respiratory diseases. We’ve had practically a nonexistent flu season this year merely because people were doing the kind of public health things that were directed predominantly against COVID-19," he said to "Meet the Press."

This year, once again, proved that he has absolutely no idea what he's talking about.

At the start of December, there were a barrage of stories out of the United Kingdom about the so-called "superflu." This "superflu," the "experts" claimed, was significantly more transmissible, dangerous and likely to be more widespread than in years past. As such, to stop this "superflu," we must return to wearing masks. Literally. That's what they said. As if we didn't just conduct this experiment over several years, which confirmed that masks do not stop respiratory viruses.

Here's how The Guardian covered it.

"Daniel Elkeles, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts, said the country was facing a ‘very nasty strain of flu’ that had occurred earlier in the year than normal, and face coverings should be worn on public transport, as during the Covid pandemic."

Elkeles continued his barrage of misinformation with a forceful statement that masking in all public spaces should return immediately

"When you were talking about anything like Covid," he said. "I think we need to get back into the habit that if you are coughing and sneezing, but you’re not unwell enough to not go to work, then you must wear a mask when you’re in public spaces, including on public transport, to stop the chances of you giving your virus to somebody else."

And to drive the point home that he has no idea what he's talking about, Elkeles said that we "really, really need" to get back to masking everywhere, as we did with COVID.

"And we were all very good about infection control during Covid. And we really, really need to get back to that now," he said.

Again, this is the chief executive of NHS providers, the National Health System of the United Kingdom. This isn't some fringe voice demanding masking on social media. This is someone with real power and influence in public health. And sure enough, his words got to the most powerful office in the country: the Prime Minister.

"There is longstanding guidance in place for people on a range of measures they can consider taking to help limit the spread of winter bugs if they have flu-like symptoms," a spokesperson for the PM said, per The Guardian.

It wasn't just them. The Independent said "NHS leaders encouraging symptomatic people to wear masks in public."

The British Medical Journal reported that the UKHSA (Health Security Agency), had given out new advice to wear a mask "when you are unwell and need to go out."

All this messaging was supposed to combat the unstoppable "tidal wave" of superflu hitting the UK, reports and health experts claimed. And now, just a few weeks later, the data shows just how comprehensively wrong and prolifically incompetent those same experts actually are.

Not only did the rate of masking not increase to COVID levels, but Elkeles made his prediction of doom and demand for anti-science public health measures at literally the peak of flu spread in the UK. The percentage of positive flu tests has already dropped dramatically in the UK, and the data ends on 12/15, meaning it's much lower today.

It is literally impossible to be more wrong than that. He demanded masking. Few, if any, listened to him, and then flu cases declined immediately and dramatically anyway. If it's possible for them to lose more credibility, health experts are desperately, violently, searching for ways to find out.

Oh, and the "superflu" nonsense wound up being similar, or lower, to other prior flu seasons in terms of the number of people testing positive. It started a few weeks earlier than normal, reached similar heights to other years, then declined after a similar number of weeks. Shocking.

What about the hospital system though? Remember, Elkeles said that it's a "very nasty" strain of flu. Maybe it caused more hospitalizations than would be typical, and maybe hospital admissions are still rising, because this year's flu is exceptionally bad.

Nope. It's led to fewer hospital admissions than the 2024-2025 flu season. Far fewer than the 2022 season, and similar to pre-COVID years. Though even then, the slight increase is almost certainly due to higher rates of testing for respiratory viruses in a post-COVID world. And sure enough, hospital admissions also have declined, with Elkeles perfectly calling the peak.

These aren't victimless statements. People are still being misled by the "experts" and their media partners. They're being influenced to wear masks permanently, or force their young children into masks. Reuters even posted a laughably false "fact check" in December to back up the NHS, saying that the experts have proven masks stop the flu. Except that the gold standard evidence review on masking against respiratory viruses came to this conclusion:

"Wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of influenza‐like illness or COVID‐19 like illness compared to not wearing masks. Wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of laboratory‐confirmed influenza/SARS‐CoV‐2 compared to not wearing masks."

That's what the high-quality evidence actually shows. And Reuters ignored it, because their political party believes masks work. Therefore, they must work.

This is insanity. It's doing what we know doesn't work, because admitting it doesn't work would damage credibility. Instead, their credibility is only damaged for those paying attention, who follow the data, who don't blindly follow the "experts." The media won't issue follow-ups to their breathless reports, because they can see the data for themselves and know that it disproves their claims. They started this pattern during the pandemic, and it's clear they intend to continue it forever. Make predictions, get proven wrong, ignore it and never issue corrections. Perfection.