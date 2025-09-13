UCLA Condemns Violent Rhetoric In General;Won't Specifically Address Unhinged Rant On Charlie Kirk By Employee

Employee tells followers 'you can't force people to mourn someone who hated us' in social media posts

Not a great week for the UCLA Bruins.

On Friday, their football team got embarrassed at the Rose Bowl, 35-10 by the New Mexico Lobos in front of dozens of people. But much more importantly, one of the school's employees went on an unhinged, racist rant on social media after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

And in a stunning turn of events, this overwhelming display of hatred, intolerance, and bigotry came from someone who identifies himself as the Director of Race & Equity.

Could not be more predictable or (im)perfect.

Neither could UCLA's response. The school condemns violence and violent rhetoric in general, but stopped short when we asked specifically about the dangerous rants of an employee about Kirk.

Corey DeAngelis on X compiled some of the "highlights" from UCLA's Jay Perk, unsurprisingly posted primarily on BlueSky, where he celebrates the assassination and says it's "OKAY to be happy" when someone dies, "even if they are murdered."

He also responds to someone mentioning Rush Limbaugh by saying "Good riddance, both," seeming to imply good riddance to Limbaugh and Kirk. As well as saying that "you can't force people to mourn someone who hated us--no matter how he died."

This is, of course, not true. Charlie Kirk never called for anyone's death, and he specifically advocated for nonviolence and debate. But this is what the ideology that believes "words are violence" thinks and does. Misinformation and misinterpretation.

Predictably, Perk's profile picture also has him in a mask, because…of course it does.

UCLA Has Become A Cesspool

UCLA, like so many other formerly reputable institutions, has become a wasteland of inexcusable hatred, aggression, stupidity, and extremist politics. As with so many other schools, students and faculty at UCLA set up and supported camps to protest against Israel. But UCLA's were particularly horrific, particularly when they blocked Jewish students from walking freely around campus.

The school's administration tolerated that atrocity to the point where Jewish students had to sue the administration, ultimately receiving a $6.5 million settlement and several other conditions. Including a permanent court order for 15 years prohibiting UCLA officials from allowing or facilitating the exclusion of Jewish students, faculty or staff from campus areas, including prohibiting school officials from exclusion based on religious beliefs about Israel. They had to be forced into doing that.

The Biden DOJ also said that UCLA acted with "deliberate indifference" and violated the Equal Protection Clause and Title VI with a hostile environment for Jewish and Israeli students.

That's what UCLA has become, and it's why attitudes like Perk's are so common on the UCLA campus and other campuses. He then went on a racist tirade, saying "it's all white people."

OutKick reached out to the school to ask if it condones Perk's remarks, and received the following response from a spokesperson: "UCLA condemns any statement in the strongest possible terms that celebrates or condones violence, period. Universities are a place where we can have a respectful dialogue about our different perspectives, but violence has no place on any campus or in our society."

The school did not answer whether the employee would face discipline or an investigation as the result of his statements. And that's the most telling part of their statement. They did not and would not specifically condemn those remarks, nor commit to explaining to that employee that his intolerance is not acceptable.

There were also statements like this, where he says about Kirk, "Why shouldn't he be dead?"

Then again, this is what UCLA's "Equity" website says about hate speech and the United States.

"We understand and appreciate the instinct to bar "hate speech," particularly on a college campus, and particularly given our country’s legacy of genocide, slavery, exclusion, internment, and Jim Crow, and the ongoing ways in which speech is deployed to marginalize groups (for instance, the transgender community) and challenge even their most basic rights to exist, free from violence…"

No wonder why it's an expected part of their employees' beliefs. Because colleges have become breeding grounds for extremism.