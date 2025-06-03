Uber, Which Employed Boulder Anti-Jew Terrorist, Has Explaining To Do | Tomi Lahren

So not only was the anti-Jew terrorist here ILLEGALLY, he was driving for FRIGGIN’ UBER!

There needs to be a reckoning, and now.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

The case of Mohamed Soliman, the antisemitic pro-Hamas global intifada terrorist who literally lit Jews on fire in Boulder- could not be a more textbook Liberal-enabled EFF-up if it were scripted, I tell ya what.

Turns out he not only targeted Jews, he planned it out.

Soliman admitted in an interview that he wanted to kill all "Zionist" people and had been planning the attack for a year, and that he would conduct the attack again if he could.

There’s more. The fillings also show Soliman allegedly told investigators that he waited to carry out the attack until his daughter graduated high school, and that he specifically targeted the "Zionist group" in Boulder after learning about them from an online search.

This was a premeditated hate crime and act of terror but also one that was entirely preventable.

Not only did Soliman enter this country under Biden’s mass invasion free-for-all, he was a visa overstay who was rewarded for his overstay with a FRIGGIN WORK PERMIT!

Does that shock me? Of course not. Nothin Biden’s autopen did surprises me but here’s what infuriates me and rattles me to my very core.

Mohamed Soliman DROVE FOR UBER.

Soliman had also worked as an Uber driver, according to the company, which noted all drivers must pass a criminal and driving history background check and hold a valid Social Security number. The company said his account has now been banned.

The company ADMITTED he did though, golly gee shucks oh my, Uber says all drivers pass a criminal and driving history background check AND hold a valid Social Security number.

Well damn, Uber, looks like EFFIN NOT!

Don’t worry though HIS account has now been banned.

Wow, what a relief. Thanks. Now that he’s carried out a targeted attack on Jewish Americans and will spend the rest of his life behind bars- preferably in El Salvador- now you’ve deactivated his Uber account. Good work!

Folks, Uber needs to be held accountable for this because something tells me Mohamad Soliman is not the first, the last or the only DANGEROUS illegal immigrant that’s driving for your app.

And same goes for Lyft and Uber Eats and Door Dash and the rest of these rideshare or delivery services that unsuspecting and overly trusting Americans use and rely on to either commute or transport our god-damn food!!!

This is serious. This isn’t an oopsie.

I live here in Nashville, the bachelorette party capital of the world. Do you know how terrifying it is that illegal aliens, visa overstays, undocumenteds, whatever the hell you wanna call them, could potentially be driving young, likely intoxicated female tourists around this town. Do you know how dangerous that scenario could be?

Sitting ducks. Sitting friggin ducks. And Nashville is one of many examples. If this is what Uber employs, we are all screwed.

And in the case of someone like Soliman who planned and plotted to kill Jews, imagine if he drove an outwardly Jewish person in his Uber?

Uber needs to rectify this and ASSURE AND ENSURE to all of us that people who aren’t supposed to be here let alone DRIVE HERE, aren’t slipping through its apparently very shoddy vetting process.

I am so pissed off about this and you should be too.

Uber, what do you have to say for yourself?

We’d like to hear it.

I’ll wait.

Until then, those are my Final Thoughts.