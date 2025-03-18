Trump Voters Love The Speed At Which He's Getting Things Done, And It's Driving Dems Crazy | Tomi Lahren

So I’ve noticed Democrats have this little quirk- it’s adorable really- where if they repeat their own delusions to fellow delusional friends enough times, it’ll make whatever BS they’ve convinced themselves of a reality.

So every time one of these misguided dweebs goes on air and says it, I think a weird little angel from hell gets its wings…

So she’s wrong. But you knew that.

I say that not only as a Trump voter who is friggin thrilled by what he’s done so far, but also as someone who can read a poll.

Not only is Trump’s approval rating sitting at its highest level, the NBC poll shows 90 percent of Republicans approve of his job performance thus far.

But it’s not just Republicans. The same NBC poll tracked that a two-decade-high 44 percent of registered voters believe that the country is on the right track.

Compare that to pre-2024 election in September of last year when just 28 percent said we were on the right track.

But boring numbers aside, let me just put it simply for the Democrats and their so-called strategists that should be fired for how poorly they are doing at this…

Trump voters love that, in a matter of a few months, criminal alien gangbangers went from four-star hotels to being deported to El Salvadoran prisons. It’s like Christmas.

Oh, and for the avoidance of doubt: American voters do not want illegal aliens in this country. Not gang members. Not rapists. Not murderers. Not ones who came here with bs asylum claims. Not ones who want to loiter around great American cities and suck off our tax dollars. Not any. Send them all back.

But there’s more to love than just that!

We love that the richest man in the world is not only saving our astronauts, but is willing to take an absolute beating in his own business ventures in order to help save our tax dollars from BS.

We also love that instead of sending our blood and treasure to fight endless wars, our president is ending them and bombing the absolute crap out of terrorists who seek to disrupt the free passage of ships and terrorize our service members.

We love that we will no longer be footing the bill for trans surgeries for veterans and that the armed forces will no longer be a mediocre social experiment gone wrong.

We love that Trump is gonna transform our economy by bringing companies and innovation back to our cities and states and stop us from getting ripped off by the literal rest of the planet.

We love all of those things and more.

And yeah, just to be petty for a moment, we also love that by him doing all these things and in record time, he’s pissing you off and triggering your natural and innate instinct to go feral.

So go ahead, keep picking 90/10 issues to be the 10 on.

We actually love watching you bend yourselves into pretzels of delusion and rage.