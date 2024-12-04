Trump To Step Into Enemy Territory With NBC 'Meet the Press' Interview

President-elect Donald Trump has agreed to sit down with NBC News anchor Kristen Welker this Sunday, Dec. 8. The interview will air on "Meet the Press" and be Trump's first since he steamrolled Kamala Harris in the 2024 election in November.

Trump's decision to talk with NBC is a stark departure from the current administration's approach of booking Joe Biden only on programs where the anchors are friendly media allies, like ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

By comparison, NBC is one of Trump's staunchest critics. The outlet also just published a dubiously reported hit piece on Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee for defense secretary.

In other words, Trump didn't sign up for a softball interview. He's stepping into enemy territory. Welker will want to impress her fellow media elites by asking tough questions.

Trump knows that. He's familiar with Welker, who interviewed him in September 2023. She also moderated his second debate with Biden in 2020. For what it's worth, she was better than Chris Wallace…



Expect Welker to press Trump hard on his cabinet picks, specifically Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard (director of national intelligence), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (secretary of health and human services), and Kash Patel (director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation).

And that's fine.

Perhaps that's why Trump agreed to the interview. In doing so, Trump can defend his picks and increase pressure on the neo-con GOP senators ahead of the confirmation hearings.

The interview will also give Trump an opportunity to speak about Biden's pardoning his son Hunter after repeatedly claiming he would not. Assuming Welker asks…

Other topics Welker could ask include fears of a nuclear war, Ukraine, Israel, Matt Gaetz, plans for deportation, and changes he hopes to make from his first term.

