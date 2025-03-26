Trump Pokes Fun At Reporter For Still Wearing A Mask

It's a truth universally acknowledged that masks don't work. Or at least, almost universally acknowledged.

In 2025, just about every sane, rational person has accepted that masks don't stop respiratory viruses, which is why everyone got COVID anyway, even when mask mandates were in place. But sanity and rationality are, as ever, in short supply on the political left. Which is why reporters are some of the last people on earth still wearing masks with any regularity.

And one of them questioned President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, and got exactly the treatment they so richly deserve.

The reporter asked Trump a question about California, to which he responded: "You know, I haven't seen a mask in so long, you're wearing a mask!"

He sarcastically added, "That's so nice of you. I haven't seen anybody wearing a mask in a long time, it's good. You feel more comfortable right, good, that's good."

Amazing.

Donald Trump Represents All Of Us

Trump's comments sum up how everyone feels seeing people still masked in 2025: laughter.

It's hard to believe how completely uneducated, unaware and committed to Anthony Fauci you have to be to still wear a mask in spring 2025. We tried masks, for years, everyone got COVID anyway.

There's no evidence masks work, and plenty that they don't. Including studies conducted in recent months showing exactly why they don't work.

READ: Now We Know Why Masks Don't Work

Trump's sarcastic comments, though, sum up what's happened to millions of people: they believe they're protected by wearing a mask, and they won't hear evidence otherwise. It's embarrassing for them, the "experts" who lied to them, and the politicians who refuse to admit they misled their constituents.

Oh, and for the media members themselves, who refused to cover the issue with intellectual honesty and consistency. Naturally. So it's no surprise that they're some of the last holdouts against reality.

Good for Trump for treating masks with the sarcasm they deserve. We all should.