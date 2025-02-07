Trump Was Right To Pull Us Out Of The World Health Organization⎮Ian Miller

The United States is out of the World Health Organization thanks to President Donald Trump, and it's not a moment too soon.

One of Trump's first actions after being inaugurated was to officially withdraw the US from the WHO, to the great chagrin of those who have apparently been living under a rock for the last five years. The WHO disgraced itself during COVID, revealing conclusively that far from being an unbiased, objective source of accurate information, it's an organization full of politically motivated individuals.

It started by inaccurately claiming that the mortality rate from COVID was 3.4%, setting off a wave of unmitigated panic in the public and with global governments.

They abandoned their carefully prepared pre-pandemic planning to claim that masks would stop respiratory viruses, with no new evidence suggesting they would. That was proven wrong.

They carefully avoided mentioning Sweden's success, showing that schools could remain open, that society could function without lockdowns and mask mandates. Instead, they advocated for harsher, stricter requirements that would prove immensely destructive with no public health benefits. And of course, for an agency ostensibly focused on public health, they downplayed or ignored that there were harmful trade-offs as a result of shutting down society for years on end.

WHO Disgraced Itself Then, Disgraces Itself Now

Of course, to protect their funding, they covered for China with an embarrassing investigation into the origins of the virus. They quite literally sent Peter Daszak, the head of EcoHealth Alliance, the very same EcoHealth Alliance that could have helped fund the creation of COVID through gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, to investigate whether the virus had natural origins or had resulted from a lab leak. No conflict of interest there, right?

Even at the time, director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus flat out lied about their investigation:

"No one should be in any doubt that this is a scientific exercise," Ghebreyesus told health ministers in 2021. All while many of those same health ministers had already decided the virus had "zoonotic" origins in 2020.

In May 2020 at the World Health Assembly, they passed a resolution asking WHO "to identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population, including the possible role of intermediate hosts".

These are not serious people.

This is just the start of the WHO's prolific malpractice and extremism during the pandemic. Yet even now, they're refusing to alter course, demanding that COVID remain at the center of people's lives. And beyond everything else, all their failures, that alone is enough to make leaving worthwhile.

Science published an article, literally in 2025, about how "experts," including those from the World Health Organization, simply refuse to learn lessons from their mistakes during COVID. Nor do they want to let the world move on and fully return to normal.

Epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove from the WHO, complained in the article about the fact that an endemic respiratory virus is still causing infections. As it always will. "The world I live in right now, no one wants to talk about COVID-19," she said at a pandemic prevention meeting in Japan. "Everyone is acting as though this pandemic didn’t really happen."

Of course, it happened. It's also over. And acknowledging that isn't what's bad, pretending that it's still a major issue is what's bad.

But Kerkhove wasn't done there. Instead, she complained about people finally moving on with their lives and returning to normal societal functioning. As they should.

"I feel this massive gravitational pull to go back to what we were doing before," Van Kerkhove said. "There’s no way we should be going back."

This is absurd. It's offensive. It's insulting. Letting COVID destroy our way of life permanently would be devastating; an unimaginable and unnecessary suggestion from "science" to a pandemic likely caused by scientific researchers. We must return to normal life, because that's the only way for society to flourish.

While Van Kerkhove represents the damaging excesses and extremism of the modern WHO, she wasn't the only embarrassing "expert" to undermine their own authority.

‘Science’ Can't Stop Proving Itself Wrong

One of the most absurd suggestions from the scientific community is that "The Science" cannot be questioned. As one Senator so eloquently said recently, we can't question The Science, because The Science is settled, even though it can frequently be wrong.

Sounds right.

Regardless, at this same conference, another scientific researcher accidentally undermined the entire case for COVID vaccines and treatments. Per Science:

"Yunlong Cao of Peking University, another organizer of the meeting, noted the ‘extraordinary viral evolutionary speed’ of SARS-CoV-2 not only means fresh variants are ‘continuously causing reinfections,’ but that antibody treatments and vaccines can quickly lose effectiveness. None of the first approved monoclonal antibodies and vaccines work against current circulating strains."

Whoops!

So the billions of dollars spent on COVID vaccines, the mandates, the passports, the discrimination, the extremism and messaging, all for nothing, because COVID mutates so frequently and efficiently.

What a disaster.

This is what the scientific community has become: a hectoring, nagging lecturer, telling the public what to do, only to months later reveal that their original lectures were scientifically baseless.

Cao continued, saying there's no chance vaccines or antibodies work in the long run without accurate predictions of what will happen moving forward.

"The only solution to this problem," he said, "is if we can do accurate predictions about viral evolution."

So it's impossible then.

Only one scientist at this event, Jonathan Latham, actually acknowledged that COVID most likely came out of the Wuhan lab. Most other scientists there responded angrily to suggestions that scientific research could have caused the pandemic, which is, of course, exactly what multiple intelligence agencies have assessed.

But the WHO isn't worried about whether the scientific community could have been involved in the pandemic, even though they now acknowledge it's possible.

Per the article in Science, "WHO’s Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens is expected to issue its own report in the next few weeks. But no one at the meeting anticipated major revelations. ‘I fully believe there’s much more data that’s out there that we don’t have access to,’ says Van Kerkhove, who oversees the group. She knows of a Chinese database that has some 500 viral sequences from January and February 2020 that WHO cannot access. ‘The biggest question I have are the farms,’ she says, referring to the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 came from animals being bred to sell at markets for their meat."

So there are 500 (!) viral sequences from early 2020 that WHO doesn't have access to, and she's not remotely concerned as to whether gain-of-function led to a lab leak. She's still trying to point it towards a natural origin to protect the WHO's relationship with China and her peer group.

Sure enough, she then says that her biggest concern is that people are justifiably angry with her community.

"As for the future, Van Kerkhove warns that the world is dropping its guard against novel pathogens. Infectious disease is ‘not a safe space to really be working in,’ she told Science. 'Labs have been threatened. People have been threatened. Governments don’t necessarily want to be the ones to say, ‘Hey, we found something new.’"

No concern in the WHO that "science" may have cost millions of lives, just concern that the labs might be criticized. There's no reason to support an organization that is this captured by ideology. And thankfully, we no longer have to.