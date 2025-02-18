Trump, Homan Cleaning Up Border In Record Time. But Keeping Gains Involves Work At Ballot Box | Tomi Lahren

So after Joe and Kamala allowed 10 million plus illegals to invade this nation, they told us they couldn’t stop the flow without that sham "bipartisan border bill."

Well, that was the talking point anyway. It was BS back then, and it’s BS now, given, hang on to your hats folks, it’s taken less than a month for President Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan to not only get border crossings way down, but get arrests, deportations and removals way, way up.

So in case you bought that line of crap that the mass invasion was an accident or a coincidence and unpreventable or anything other than a CHOICE, I hope to goodness you see it now.

The situation is improving so rapidly, in fact, that a San Diego migrant shelter CLOSED down due to lack of illegals. If all the things one could lack, I think "illegals" ranks high on the list and in the best way.

If a migrant shelter in San Diego, California of all places, that close to the border in a sanctuary state, can CLOSE ITS DAMN DOORS, well, that’s a huge testament to Trump and Tom Homan.

In the words of Elle Woods, "what like it’s hard?"

No, turns out it wasn’t hard. Just gotta enforce the damn law and stop incentivizing people to come here illegally.

I mean, think about it, what person would pay a criminal organization thousands of dollars to be smuggled here only to be denied, detained, turned around or sent to friggin GITMO!

The gravy train on biscuit wheels has been stopped in its tracks and it only took, not even, a month!

But as excited as I am about it, I want to caution y’all about getting too excited.

See for the next 4 years this situation is gonna be under control but if a Democrat gets elected in 2028, we are back to the same game and the doors will fly open again and all the work Tom and Trump and ICE and CBP did will be for naught.

And these agencies that Trump put the kibosh on, like the Office of Refugee Resettlement will be right back to throwing your tax money at CRAP like this.

Our watchful friends over at Open the Books uncovered over $22 BILLION in friggin giveaways to illegals during Biden’s regime.

That money went to, get this, helping illegals save for car and home purchases, programs to help illegals build their credit, plus legal assistance and even "cultural orientation."

So we MUST keep our eyes on the ball and keep supporting not only the efforts of Tom Homan and ICE, but also of DOGE.

Never again.

Those are my Final Thoughts.