Trump Freeing Israeli Hostages Forced Even Even Democrats, Media To Give Him Credit

Griffin previously vowed to wear a red MAGA hat if Trump ever freed the Israeli hostages. If she keeps her word, now would be the time.

On Monday, Hamas released all 20 living Israeli hostages after President Donald Trump secured a peace deal between the terrorist group and Israel. For perhaps the first time in either of Trump’s two terms, partisan Democrats and members of the media publicly acknowledged that he deserved credit.

"If you can’t give Donald Trump credit for what he did on Hamas and Israel, you are a totally blind partisan," said former CNN journalist and longtime Trump critic Chris Cillizza.

Presidential historian and former Biden speechwriter Jon Meacham agreed, calling it a "terrific day" for Trump and for the hostage families.

"We can go on and on about the various chapters, but we should make no mistake about this: This is a victory for President Trump and for those who wish that we can govern ourselves at home and around the world not simply by brute force, but by ideas and civilized norms," Meacham said during an appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" on Monday.

Even the hosts of "The View" struggled to find a negative angle. Alyssa Farah Griffin, who presents herself as conservative but frequently nods along with her liberal co-hosts, said:

"Listen, whether you like Trump or not, I think he, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner do deserve credit for this deal. They personally met with Hamas. I used to believe we shouldn’t negotiate with terrorists, but sometimes the only way to get peace is to sit down with some of the most evil people and figure out how to end the bloodshed. So thank God, I pray this peace holds," Griffin said.

In another sign of the shifting tone, CNN host Abby Phillip criticized one of the most protected figures in American politics for refusing to acknowledge Trump’s role in the peace deal.

"Honestly, it’s not unfair to say, if President Obama is going to write a whole post about a peace deal, maybe he should acknowledge the president who brokered it," Phillip said during CNN’s "Table for Five."

Be careful, Abby. We aren't sure if MS Now is hiring…

Even the two Democrats who Trump defeated for the presidency could not deny his achievement.

"I really commend President Trump and his administration, as well as Arab leaders in the region, for committing to the 20-point plan and seeing a path forward for what’s often called the day after," Hillary Clinton told CBS’s Norah O’Donnell on Friday.

It took her a few deep breaths, but Vice President Kamala Harris eventually echoed similar sentiments.

"I don’t think we should hold any credit where it’s due. I really do hope it becomes real, that the hostages are out, that Gaza is no longer being treated with such brutality of force, that aid goes in. And I commend the people who have been a part of this process. I commend the Qataris, the Egyptians, and the president," Harris told MSNBC.

Of course, the brief acknowledgment from Democrats and the media will likely give way to familiar partisanship by this time next week. However, the significance of this achievement cannot be overstated. The peace deal represents one of the most consequential foreign policy victories of this generation.

If it holds, bringing peace to the Middle East will stand as a defining accomplishment in Trump’s legacy. Anyone attempting to diminish that reality forfeits credibility.

The deal also serves as a definitive rejection of the reckless, dishonest and inflammatory comparisons between Trump and Adolf Hitler that dominated political discourse for years. Those who made them can never do so again, at least not in good faith.

Attention now turns to the more radical members of the Democratic Party who have yet to acknowledge the peace agreement in the conflict they have spent years exploiting for political gain. We are referring to Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Zohran Mamdani, none of whom have commented as of publication.