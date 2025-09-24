In Amazing Post, Trump Announces Investigation Into United Nations Escalator

There's nobody like President Donald Trump.

Trump this week went to the United Nations to deliver an address to the once-proud international diplomacy organization. The UN though, like so many other organizations, has become overrun with left-wing ideology and humiliated itself during the conflict in Gaza between Israel and terrorist group Hamas.

And in classic Trump style, he told them what an embarrassment the organization has become, how bad things have gotten across the world, and how many countries are shooting themselves in the foot pointlessly.

But the UN visit wasn't all smooth sailing. An escalator "broke" in the UN building. Then Trump's teleprompter went out, forcing him to ad lib on stage. And audio inside the building reportedly didn't work for many of the attendees, making it impossible to hear for those in the audience.

In a new post on Truth Social, Trump went off on the UN and what he believes was purposeful sabotage. As only he can.

Donald Trump Post Shows Why Newsom's Trolling Falls Flat

The post was written in Trump's classic style, calling out the UN for "sinister events."

"A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events! First, the escalator going up to the Main Speaking Floor came to a screeching halt. It stopped on a dime. It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster. This was absolutely sabotage, as noted by a day’s earlier 'post' in The London Times that said UN workers 'joked about turning off an escalator.' The people that did it should be arrested! Then, as I stood before a Television crowd of millions of people all over the World, and important Leaders in the Hall, my teleprompter didn’t work. It was stone cold dark. I immediately thought to myself, 'Wow, first the escalator event, and now a bad teleprompter. What kind of a place is this?' I then proceeded to make a Speech without a teleprompter, which kicked in about 15 minutes later. The good news is the Speech has gotten fantastic reviews. Maybe they appreciated the fact that very few people could have done what I did. And third, after making the Speech, I was told that the sound was completely off in the Auditorium where the Speech was made, that World Leaders, unless they used the interpreters’ earpieces, couldn’t hear a thing. The first person I saw at the conclusion of the Speech was Melania, who was sitting right up front. I said, ‘How did I do?’ And she said, ‘I couldn’t hear a word you said.’ This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. I’m sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation. No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do. All security tapes at the escalator should be saved, especially the emergency stop button. The Secret Service is involved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Only Trump writes like this, like he's telling a friend what happened to him during a bad day at the office. It's why Gavin Newsom's trolling attempts are so sad and embarrassing; he has no personality, qualifications or accomplishments, so his only hope is to hire pathetic 25-year-olds to swear and do a poor imitation of someone else to raise his profile. And it works, for his crowd of NPC followers who think Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are funny.

He might be an even bigger joke than the UN is.