Trans-Identifying Male Appointed To Women's Commission In Massachusetts

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (a Democrat) has appointed Giselle Byrd, who is a trans-identifying male, to the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women (MCSW). Byrd is now the Vice Chair of the MCSW’s Programming and Planning Committee. The board advises the state on policies affecting women and girls.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be able to serve alongside my fellow sister commissioners as the first transgender woman of color on the commission, and I am so excited for the journey that we will take together," Byrd said of the appointment.

Byrd is also the executive director of "The Theater Offensive," which has this mission statement on its website: "To present liberating art by, for, and about queer and trans people of color that transcends artistic boundaries, celebrates cultural abundance, and dismantles oppression."

In addition, Byrd wrote a "Letter to the Community" that says, in part: "I am a Black, transgender woman from the American south advocating for change. Some folks in this country will view me as The Witch and they will try to blame me for much. I know the truth. We all know the truth."

It's always funny when trans-identifying people talk about "truth," even though they choose to ignore the most basic of scientific truth: that males cannot become females or vice versa.

Byrd's letter continued, though, and as you might presume, Byrd is not a fan of President Donald Trump (or the United States of America, in general).

"From Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we saw the giant of white supremacy rampage, with a body fueled by oppression, genocide, warfare and discrimination. For some, the giant's appearance in these elections came as a shock, but we must acknowledge and recognize that the giant was always there.

"Lurking in the shadows, holding its breath, waiting for the right time to re-emerge. It did not dissipate with the murders of Tony McDade, Jasper Aaron Lynch, Sonya Massey, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, or countless others. It did not fade into the background as diminished rights and voter suppression took hold.

"This country has continuously shown us how they feel towards our youth, immigrants, people of color, women, queer and trans people, education, healthcare, the environment, and the very concept of liberty and justice for all." — Giselle Byrd, The Theater Offensive

So, not only did Gov. Healey appoint a biological male to serve on the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, but she also appointed someone who openly calls America a racist country.

It's also ironic that someone who claims "this incoming administration may fight to the bone to take away all of our basic human rights" now serves on a state commission, but I digress.

Critics Rip Byrd's Appointment

As expected, pro-woman advocates slammed the appointment, arguing that having a biological male on a board dedicated to "policies affecting women and girls" is just plain wrong.

If there's a better example of a DEI hire in state government, I'm open to seeing it.

Good luck beating a black, "transgender," biological male serving on a women's commission.