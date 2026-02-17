Trans Wrestler Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Female Opponent Withdraws From State Tournament

The Puyallup School District in Washington State is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education.

A trans-identifying male wrestler who was accused of sexually assaulting a female opponent during a high school match has withdrawn from the state tournament.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) confirmed to OutKick on Monday evening that the male student-athlete qualified for the State Wrestling Championships but has chosen not to compete. The athlete was replaced by the 8th place finisher — a female — from the qualifying tournament.

As OutKick previously reported, Kallie Keeler, a 16-year-old sophomore at Rogers High School in Puyallup, Wash., says she was violated during a match by a trans-identifying male athlete in the 190-pound weight class.

A few minutes into the bout, while Keeler was face-down on the mat, her opponent allegedly "reached between her legs and, very forcefully for several seconds, tried to push his fingers in her vagina." That's according to unDivided host Brandi Kruse, who originally broke the story.

The incident occurred on Dec. 6, and Keeler immediately reported the alleged assault both to her coach and to the school. However, it wasn't until Jan. 30 — nearly two months later — that the Puyallup School District notified the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Under Washington law, public school employees are mandatory reporters and are required to report suspected child abuse or sexual assault, regardless of whether the allegation is ultimately substantiated.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office confirmed a criminal investigation is now underway.

"This matter is under investigation. As such, we cannot share details or discuss specifics," the school district told OutKick in an email. "What we can say is that student safety is a top priority and that all reports involving student safety are taken seriously."

Department of Education Launches Its Own Investigation

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) initiated a direct investigation into Puyallup School District.

OCR will determine whether the District violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by allowing males to compete in female sports, allowing males to access locker rooms designated for use by female students, and failing to adequately respond to allegations of sexual assault.

"The allegations in this case are sickening," Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said. "While the District may prioritize ideological agendas over the safety and dignity of its students, the Trump Administration will not tolerate such conduct."

Richey states her department will continue to enforce Title IX to "ensure that women and girls have safe, equal access to educational programs and opportunities, and that allegations of sexual assault are addressed promptly and fully."

Education Secretary Linda McMahon added on X: "Too many women have been injured, harassed, & deprived of opportunities they work hard for. Title IX is the law — follow it or face consequences."

According to the WIAA Handbook, all students are permitted "to participate in WIAA athletics and/or activities in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity or the gender most consistently expressed."

This policy is in accordance with Washington state law, which — despite federal orders to preserve sex-based categories — still allows males to compete in girls' and women's sports.

"The WIAA remains committed to following Washington State law which permits student-athletes to participate in sports consistent with the gender with which they identify," WIAA Director of Communications Sean Bessette told OutKick in an email. "If state law changes in the future, the WIAA holds the authority to revise policies as necessary to remain in compliance with state law."

Reports surfaced on Monday that a second trans-identifying male athlete is also set to compete in this week's girls' tournament, but Bessette tells OutKick, "The WIAA is only aware of one transgender female student-athlete, and that student has withdrawn from the State Wrestling Championships."

The tournament will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Tacoma Dome.