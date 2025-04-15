Trans Activist Claims They Have 'The Science On Our Side'

Trans activist Charlotte Clymer perfectly exemplifies the stupefying disconnect with biological reality that's become commonplace on the political left.

Clymer appeared on MSNBC this week to talk about transgender issues, which have become increasingly relevant as transgender athletes continue to dominate women's sports. It's something an overwhelming majority of Americans agree is unfair and unacceptable.

Predictably, it did not go well.

It's very easy to fight back on trans issues," Clymer said on "The Katie Phang Show."

"The science is on our side," Clymer continued. "Every credible medical organization has come out and endorsed gender-affirming care and said that the trans military ban is ridiculous and unnecessary… But the more we don’t fight back, the more Republicans are going to engage in bad faith and run up a score on Democrats."



Amazing, not a single word of that is true.

Charlotte Clymer Goes On Another Anti-Reality Rant

Clymer blamed Democrats for not fighting back more on transgender issues as Republicans conclusively won the public debate.

"I’m not seeing a lot of fight from Democratic leadership in Congress, and that is a huge mistake," Clymer said. "The problem with this thinking is that we have an open goal. No one’s defending it. Why wouldn’t Republicans keep kicking at that goal?"

"Only one party is really talking about trans issues. It’s the Republican Party," Clymer said. "They’ve made trans issues one of their central topics in campaigning and the national discourse."

Except, of course, what Clymer is missing is that Democrats have stopped talking about it because the position is unpopular, unscientific, and conclusively absurd. As is Clymer's.

There is no "The Science" on the side of the political left with transgender issues. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Research has shown that depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation and a number of other health-related issues actually increased for those undergoing sex-change operations. Not to mention the obvious biological reality that males have a significant physical performance advantage over females. Which is why mediocre male athletes routinely dominate female competitions.

Then there's the other argument; appealing to "The Science" has never meant less than it does now. For years, "The Science" told us that masks stopped viruses, that COVID vaccines stopped transmission and had no side effects, that closing schools was an important safety measure and that the lab leak was a racist conspiracy theory. Just to name a few ridiculous, disproven claims.

It's clear to sizable portions of the public that "The Science" puts politics first and reality second. Trans issues are no different.

So Clymer's incorrectly appealing to authority, misrepresenting the evidence, and ignoring biology. A true triple threat of incompetence.