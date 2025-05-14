Total Implosion: Wacky Dems Can't Get Out Of Their Own Way; Now Trying To Unseat DNC Leader | Tomi Lahren

Oh my, you cannot make this stuff up.

The DNC is, no shiz, moving to unseat David Hogg from his seat as vice chair due to procedural concerns over gender balance.

Yes, apparently there’s been a complaint by Oklahoma Democrat Committeewoman Kalyn Free who lost to Hogg in February for that spot, to redo the election because she claims two men - including Hogg - were given an unfair advantage and skirted the national party's requirements that its executive committee achieve "gender balance."

You’ll recall this they/them gender fiasco from the DNC party election…

Yes, you could say this is the perfect example of the snake eating its own tail. I mean, bravo, chef’s friggin kiss with a cherry on top!

Now the DNC says this is NOT due to David Hogg’s efforts to primary and unseat what he views as impotent Democrats.

But that’s a load of crap and we all know it.

The Democrat Party DOES NOT TOLERATE dissent.

They Nancy Kerrigan the hell out of anyone who dares defy the party line.

The Dems did it to Bernie in 2016 and 2020. They did it to RFK Jr. ahead of the 2024 election well before Joe dropped out. They did it again when they squashed a primary process after Joe dropped out, and they anointed Kamala to the nomination with zero competition.

And now, they’re also trying to railroad poor John Fetterman because he refuses to carry their BS water.

The Democrats DEMAND compliance, and yet they call MAGA a cult?

But even if Hogg’s outspoken crusade against the Democrat establishment - as bizarre and ineffective as it may be - isn’t the reason they’re trying to knee-cap him, their lame excuse and reason is even more cringe.

Gender balance? The Left doesn’t believe in gender conformity, so Hogg should really just identify as a trans black woman refugee and call it a day.

But also, this whole calamity just goes to show the Democrat Party is WILDLY out of touch with the American people.

Americans made it crystal clear we are sick of DEI, sick of identity politics, and sick of this obsession with race and sexual preferences and all the other woke GARBAGE the Left has been shoving down our throats since 2020.

The party is a woke and tone-deaf mess. If MAGA is a movement, whatever the Dems have got going on is best described as a bowel movement.

Time to flush.

And those are my Final Thoughts.