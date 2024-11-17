Tone-Deaf Blue-State Governors Totally Oblivious To Trump Mandate And Nearly Half Of Their Residents | Opinion

Hey, "deep blue" governors: On behalf of Trump voters in your states, I feel confident in speaking for us by saying, "Thanks, but we’ll take a hard pass."

You've been insisting on it quite a bit over the last week or so, but, actually, we don’t need any more of your "help." In fact, you’ve done far too much already.

"Deep blue" states, such as California, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Colorado are beleaguered, under mostly Democrat leadership, by high property taxes, high sales taxes, high crime rates, high budget deficits, insurmountable pension debts and high exodus rates of businesses and residents.

But alas, the "Blue Crew" (that's my nickname for the most problematic blue-state governors) wants to make life even better for those they govern by providing us some much-needed "protection."

J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Gavin Newsom of California, Jared Polis of Colorado, Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Kathy Hochul of New York all recently announced, in various strange ways, that they are flexing their big liberal muscles to shield their citizens from….

The big, the bad, the terrible, the nasty and dangerous…

DONALD TRUMP, of course!

Says Pritzker: "You come for my people; you come through me." Who's coming for the people of Illinois, J.B.? Please tell us. Who?

The drama and the righteousness here is just absurd.

Of course, for Prtizker, the "Who" is Trump. But does anyone in Illinois honestly believe that Donald Trump is coming for them? Well, certainly not the people who voted for him. And there were a lot of them.

Did The "Blue Crew" Not Get The Memo On The Election Results?

Sure, blue states were their usual "blue" selves in 2024.

But take Pritzker’s Illinois: There were 2,423,990 voters (44.2 percent) who voted for Trump, to the 2,986,736 (54.4 percent) who voted for Harris.

That number, 2.4 million, is not an insignificant number.

Also worth noting: Overall, the Dems lost, yes lost, ground in the state of Illinois to Trump.

In 2024, Trump did in Illinois what he did in many blue states. He improved his numbers from 2020.

In Illinois, Trump was up 4.2 points in 2024. He was up 6.4 points in New York, 5 points in New Jersey, and anywhere from 3.4 points to 7.1 points in "navy blue" Southern California.

In 2024, Trump got a total of 5,695,704 votes in California (to 8,831,898 for Harris), 3,461,285 votes in New York (to 4,381,760 for Harris), 1,932,140 votes in New Jersey (to 2,166,604 for Harris) and 1,376,905 votes in Colorado (to 1,727,379 for Harris).

That's a lot of votes for Trump. Seems to me that a lot of people, even in these "deep blue" states, have no problem with Trump, and, dare I say, that maybe they even really like him.

And Yet, Here's Even More Nonsense From The "Blue Crew" In The Wake Of Trump’s Landslide Victory

Says Murphy of New Jersey: "If there is any attack on the Garden State or its communities, from Washington, I will fight back with every fiber of my being."

Seriously, Phil?

What is he expecting? An attack on New Jersey by the U.S. Military now that Trump has been re-elected President? Huh? What reckless fear-mongering.

Says Newsom of California: "The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack — and we won’t sit idle."

What freedoms are under attack, Gavin? Please specify.

Meanwhile, Pritzker and Polis of Colorado have announced that they will be co-chairs of a new coalition to protect the "state-level institutions of democracy" during Trump’s presidency.

Guys, what "state-level institutions of democracy" are being threatened now? I need a list for fact-checking purposes.

Finally, Hochul of New York said that if Trump tries to "harm New Yorkers or roll back their rights," she will "fight (Trump) every step of the way." She also recently called Trump voters "anti-woman, anti-abortion and anti-American."

Wow! How would Trump harm New Yorkers? And reminder, Kathy: 3,461,285 people in New York voted for Trump. Do you honestly believe that there are 3.4 million people in your state who are "anti-American?"

So How Did We Get Here?

Who are these so-called "leaders" that we (not me, and probably not you; but likely many of our neighbors) have somehow elected? It’s stunning and so disheartening.

These "Blue Crew" kooks insult half of their electorate. They vilify someone half of their electorate voted for as president.

The lack of awareness here by these "Blue Crew" governors is over the top. The delusional denial of reality is shocking. And their willingness to purposely cause division in their own states, among their own residents, is outrageous, and simply cruel.

Believe it or not, "Blue Crew," there are a lot of people in your "deep blue" states who don’t want you speaking for us about how you’re going to "protect us" from Trump.

This saber-rattling is laughable. We don’t need protection from Trump. We voted FOR Trump.

And by the way, there are also a lot of people in these "deep blue" states who absolutely don’t want all of you to spend the next four years, for no other reason than to be politically-motivated pains, obstructing Trump’s agenda. That's insulting to us, and to America.

The Trump agenda was unequivocally mandated by not only the electoral vote but by the popular vote as well. And by many people in your states.

Continue This At Your Own Peril

If we were wondering if Dems were going to engage in introspection after Trump’s landslide win, if they were going to soften their rhetoric, if they were going to try to understand the majority of voters in the country and shift towards the center accordingly, well, look no further than these reliably out-of-touch "Blue Crew" governors.

They are digging in their heels, tripling-down, and completely disrespecting and dismissing huge swaths of their own electorate.

Read the room, people.

You vowed to be governors for every person in your state.

Like it or not, that includes Trump voters. A lot of them.

How about trying to serve them by not completely disrespecting them, and the person they voted for?

Understand this: Doing the opposite will be sabotaging your own, and the Democrat Party’s political futures. (See the 2024 election results.)

Wait…now that I think about it, I guess I’m OK with them doing that.