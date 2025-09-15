Rest in Peace Charlie Kirk | Tomi Lahren is Fearless

Charlie Kirk’s voice was silenced — but his courage and conviction will become a rallying cry for truth.

The assassination of Charlie Kirk left a void not only in American politics but in the hearts of those closest to him.

At just 31, Kirk — a devoted husband and father — was gunned down while peacefully engaging in dialogue on a college campus. 

In those first fog-filled days, what stood out was how people across the political spectrum expressed heartbreak. 

At our core, we are all still human, all still children of God.

Though the news hit like a ton of bricks and words were hard to find, Kirk left behind the greatest weapon against political violence: hope.

In the latest episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless, we share the grief of a dear friend — both a tribute and a rallying cry. 

"If that image didn’t shake you to your core, you might need to look in the mirror and ask some hard questions about your own humanity," Tomi said on Monday’s episode, remembering Charlie.

"Charlie was always my biggest cheerleader, and I was his," Tomi said. 

"That included me, and I’ll never forget it. … [Charlie] didn’t agree with me. But he was there. He defended me against the backlash from within our own movement, and I’ll never ever forget that either."

The tragedy also forced Lahren to confront her own fears as a public figure. 

Kirk’s death, she said, had only strengthened her resolve:

"We cannot stop, we cannot be intimidated, we cannot be silenced. We must keep picking up the microphone, walking into the places where we’re hated and speaking anyway. Because that’s the only way we save this country."

Tomi urged everyday Americans to lift their voices too: 

"Whether it’s your school, your city council meeting, your local school board, or just around your dinner table. Pick it up — even if it starts with a whisper. Do it for Charlie. Do it for America. Do it for yourself."

She explained why she had waited until now to fully speak: she didn’t want rage to drown out remembrance. 

"There’s more than enough anger and vitriol already," she said. "Charlie didn’t agree with you either. He didn’t like your rhetoric, but he didn’t want to kill you. He wanted to debate you — and that was his crime?"

Her words condemned the dangerous belief that disagreement justifies violence. 

"How the hell did we get to a point where people, especially young people, genuinely believe that disagreeing with someone means they should lose their life? It’s sickening." Yet even through grief, she chose to believe most Americans — left and right — were heartbroken, not hateful.

She ended softly, with a vow that Kirk’s mission would live on: "Rest in power, Charlie. We will carry the torch."

It was not only a farewell but an invitation: to debate with heart, to resist intimidation, and to honor Charlie Kirk by living bolder, kinder, and more connected. 

