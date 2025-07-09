Libs' Immigrant-Illegal Word Game Is Purposeful, Disingenuous And Disgusting | Tomi Lahren

It's also super condescending and insulting to the millions of legal immigrants who live in this country

There are a few things stuck in my craw, and pretty much all of them are facilitated by Libs. Here's one of the major ones:

I don’t know if y’all have noticed this, but I sure have: Democrats, liberals, bird-brained celebrities – whatever you want to call 'em – have this habit of lumping immigrants and illegals into the same bunch. 

And while some of these folks aren’t the brightest crayons in the box, they are smart enough to know the difference. 

This word game is purposeful, disingenuous and morally bankrupt. 

It’s also super condescending and insulting to the millions and generations of legal immigrants who came to this country the right way, paid a lot of money, waited in a long line, and respected this great nation enough to immigrate here legally. 

When these Libs repeatedly use the term "immigrant" when they’re actually referring to "illegals," it does more than just insult immigrants; it also further advances their false BS and purposefully misleading narrative that ICE agents are scooping up citizens, people who look Latino, and legal immigrants and deporting them to an unknown country. 

They know that is why they do it. 

Since this commentary has turned into something of a lesson for willfully ignorant Democrats, I'd also like to add that all illegal aliens are subject to arrest, detention and deportation. 

Here’s Florida State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, who doesn’t seem to get the concept.

Florida State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith

Senator Smith seems to believe that just being an illegal alien with an ICE hold isn’t a good enough reason to be detained and then deported. 

Is he an idiot? Probably. And to my earlier point, he also referred to the ICE detained folks as "immigrants" with ICE holds. "Immigrants" don’t have ICE holds, illegals do.

And Alligator Alcatraz – though ominously sounding – is just a detention facility where those illegals can wrap up their due process before being depaorted.

I hope this helps, and thank you for your attention to this matter! 

And those are my Final Thoughts.

