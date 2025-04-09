Time To Pay Up: If You're Here Illegally, Either Deport Or Get Hit With Daily Fines | Tomi Lahren

PublishedUpdated

So, once again, Democrats are all up in arms over their precious illegal aliens.

This time, they are pissed that the Trump Administration may soon fine illegal immigrants who do not self-deport. 

This is a genius idea, truly.

It’s pretty simple, if you’re here illegally, and y’all know who you are, you have been given the courtesy to deport yourselves before ICE does it for you. 

And if you don’t, not only will you still be up for deportation, you’ll be subject to a fine of $998 bucks per day for every day you’ve overstayed your final deportation order. 

I gotta hand it to Trump, not only is he working to secure our borders and rid our nation of alien criminals, rapists, murderers and thugs, he’s gonna find a way to make some of the money back these illegals have cost us. 

And if the illegals have no money to pay-weird because they scrounged up enough to pay a smuggler- but anyway, that’s okay, the administration will be happy to seize property as well. 

President Donald Trump reportedly is considering launching drone strikes against cartels in Mexico. Will strikes happen? What are the details? (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It’s actually a generous offer. The Administration is allowing those who damn well know they shouldn’t be here to use that handy little CBP One App to start the process and they even get to pick a departure flight!

Heck, that’s better service than I get from Delta!

And if these illegals leave on their own, they can keep their money and may even be eligible to come the right way in the future. After they’ve thought long and hard about what they did, of course. 

I don’t see why Democrats are so mad about it, except, of course, the obvious reason.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett said 80% of violent crime is done by white supremacists. What are the true crime stats? (Credit: Getty Images)

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. (Credit: Getty Images)

Some, like Jasmine Crockett, want these illegals to pick cotton and others- like all of them- don’t want their future voters deported before they can give them amnesty and voting rights and include them in the future census. 

All their hard work might be deported before they have a chance to win national office again, oh shucks. 

Get over it.

And those are my Final Thoughts. 

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.