Time To Pay Up: If You're Here Illegally, Either Deport Or Get Hit With Daily Fines | Tomi Lahren

So, once again, Democrats are all up in arms over their precious illegal aliens.

This time, they are pissed that the Trump Administration may soon fine illegal immigrants who do not self-deport.

This is a genius idea, truly.

It’s pretty simple, if you’re here illegally, and y’all know who you are, you have been given the courtesy to deport yourselves before ICE does it for you.

And if you don’t, not only will you still be up for deportation, you’ll be subject to a fine of $998 bucks per day for every day you’ve overstayed your final deportation order.

I gotta hand it to Trump, not only is he working to secure our borders and rid our nation of alien criminals, rapists, murderers and thugs, he’s gonna find a way to make some of the money back these illegals have cost us.

And if the illegals have no money to pay-weird because they scrounged up enough to pay a smuggler- but anyway, that’s okay, the administration will be happy to seize property as well.

It’s actually a generous offer. The Administration is allowing those who damn well know they shouldn’t be here to use that handy little CBP One App to start the process and they even get to pick a departure flight!

Heck, that’s better service than I get from Delta!

And if these illegals leave on their own, they can keep their money and may even be eligible to come the right way in the future. After they’ve thought long and hard about what they did, of course.

I don’t see why Democrats are so mad about it, except, of course, the obvious reason.

Some, like Jasmine Crockett, want these illegals to pick cotton and others- like all of them- don’t want their future voters deported before they can give them amnesty and voting rights and include them in the future census.

All their hard work might be deported before they have a chance to win national office again, oh shucks.

Get over it.

And those are my Final Thoughts.