"Coach" Tim Walz Continually Sabotages His Own Team | Tommy Tuberville

Tuesday night, Gov. Tim Walz will debate Senator J.D. Vance in the Vice-Presidential debate.

Despite our different politics, Tim Walz and I have something in common – we both have a background in coaching. I spent 40 years coaching everything from girls’ high school basketball to being the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Walz spent a few years as an assistant high school football coach.

Now, Walz is interviewing to be America’s assistant coach if he becomes Vice President. Since he has repeatedly made references to my coaching career while on the campaign trail, I thought I’d give him some advice ahead of the debate as I have learned a few things about what it takes to win the big game.

To be a successful coach, three things are critical: (1) loyalty to your team, (2) courage in the face of a challenge, and (3) honesty with your players, not embellishing your record. So far, Walz has failed in all three categories.

Let’s start with Tim Walz’s lack of loyalty to the home team, the United States of America. Walz has spent a significant portion of his adult life cozying up to the Chinese government. From 1989 to 1990, Walz taught CCP-approved courses in China. While receiving a paycheck from the Chinese government to teach the CCP-sanctioned classes, Walz visited Tiananmen Square and said that if China had "the proper leadership, there are no limits on what they could accomplish." This was shortly after the deadly massacre that killed or wounded thousands of people.

But it doesn’t stop there – he also chose to celebrate significant personal milestones in China. Walz’s wife once admitted they celebrated their wedding anniversary near Tiananmen Square because: "[Walz] wanted to have a date he’ll always remember." When considering a bid for congress, Walz was asked about his experience with China. He responded to the question in Chinese. Does this sound like a coach who’s loyal to his team? Does this sound like a Vice President who will look out for American interests?

Tim Walz also lacks courage in the face of a challenge. In 2005, after his unit received orders that they would soon ship out to Iraq, Walz dropped out and let his battalion deploy without him.

According to retired Army Command Sergeant Major Thomas Behrends, a former unit member with Walz: "At the point when [Walz] quit, the balloon was deflated and all the soldiers out here, basically it was like one of their main senior leaders had died. They couldn't believe it." Walz abandoned his unit when it needed him most.

We can’t forget the lack of courage he displayed as governor when violent riots broke out in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd in 2020. Instead of defending Minnesotans from brutal attacks by violent left-wing anarchists, Walz had the national guard stand down—for days. A Minneapolis police sergeant recalled that Tim Walz said to "give up the precinct" as Minneapolis’ Third Precinct Station was engulfed in flames.

Whether it’s abandoning his National Guard battalion right before it was deployed or neglecting Minnesotans’ cries for help during the 2020 riots: Does Tim Walz sound like a coach that has the courage to stand up for his team? Does Walz sound like a Vice President willing to stand up for America if the going gets tough?

Finally, a good coach needs to be honest with the team. Tim Walz struggles in this category as well. Walz has repeatedly embellished his record. Walz ran for years as a retired command sergeant major, despite never completing the requirements of a sergeant major and retiring at a lower rank. Tim Walz has also repeatedly claimed that he served in war and that he "carried a gun in war." Both have been debunked.

He’s unnecessarily told some other lies on the campaign trail too. He’s claimed that his children were conceived via IVF—which has been proven false. They were actually conceived by IUI, a different procedure. While I am glad that Walz was able to have children, whatever the method, it’s sad that he feels the need to make up a story about how his children came into existence to score political points. It’s also insulting to the thousands of families facing infertility challenges who are forced to turn to IVF often as a last resort, a very expensive and deeply personal procedure.

Now look, I know Tim Walz will use whatever title the Harris campaign tells him to run on, whether it’s "coach," "command sergeant major," or "IVF parent." He’s good at taking orders from Kamala Harris. But Walz himself is not cut out to be the coach of this country, no matter how much he enjoys invoking the title.

I’m sure Governor Walz is a nice guy and he may have been a decent coach. But when it comes to the principles of leadership that I learned during my four decades in coaching, Governor Walz and I couldn’t be more different. I wouldn’t want him anywhere near my locker room, and I sure don’t want him anywhere near the White House.