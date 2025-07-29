TikTok Influencer Apologies To Woke Mob For Posting Video Dressed As Hulk Hogan

“I have taken the videos [dressed as Hogan] down and apologize to anybody I offended."

Joey Swoll is a fitness influencer on TikTok. Last week, he posted an old video of himself dressed as Hulk Hogan after learning that the wrestling icon had passed away.

Later that night, offended followers of his scorned him on social media for his support of Hogan. According to Swoll, he was unaware of all the "horrible things" Hogan had done. He then bowed and apologized to "all those hurt" by the video.

"I have taken the videos [dressed as Hogan] down and apologize to anybody I offended," Swoll said in a response video. "I am sorry."

Swoll then apologized for using the word "colored" instead of "people of color" and thanked the mob for "educating" him on the difference.

Here is the full video from Swoll:

Of course, woke people – the only ones possibly offended by the videos of Hogan – never actually accept your apology.

As Virginia State Delegate Nick Freitas says, the woke only use your apology as evidence of your guilt so they can systematically increase their demands until there’s nothing left of you. And that's precisely what they did to Swoll, who is clearly vulnerable and weak.

On Monday, Swoll revealed that the mob didn't accept his apology and is still coming for him.

"All the good I've done, all the people I've helped, all for nothing. I truly hope all the people I've inspired do great things in their life and pay it forward to help others and carry on my message," Swoll posted on X.

"But no matter how much good you do, people just wait for a reason to hate you and tear you down. You either die a hero, or live long enough to be the villain. Thank you for your support. I am done."

Swoll seems like an honest and endearing person. While his initial apology was pathetic and the work of an eunuch, he doesn't swim in the culture war. He thought his apology would make the move go away.

Hopefully, he's learned his lesson. Hopefully, he learned that the woke mob exists only to spread outrage. Its demand for it is insatiable.

Finally, Hulk Hogan used the N-word in a secretly recorded phone call 18 years ago. Notice that the same people who want to erase Hogan for committing a word crime have no issue separating the art from the artists when it involves a rapper or athlete guilty of violent crimes.

The leftist trolls would have had nothing to say if Swoll had posted a video in support of R. Kelly, Michael Jackson or O.J. Simpson. But because he posted a video dressed as Hogan, they are trying to break him down to a nub.