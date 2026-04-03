Tiger Woods And America’s Addiction To Excuses | Jonathan Alpert

Tiger Woods keeps getting the same luxury modern America now offers almost everyone: an endless supply of explanations that make accountability feel optional.

The real story now isn’t the crash itself, the latest public setback, or even the details of what happened this time. It’s how quickly the conversation moves away from the behavior and toward the explanation. Pain. Pressure. Injury. Fame. The physical toll of a legendary career. Some of that may be true. But the reflex is what matters. We no longer use explanation to understand behavior. We use it to soften judgment.

Tiger has become one of the clearest public symbols of a broader American habit: using explanation to delay accountability. Every new incident gets folded into the same familiar comeback mythology, where the setback itself matters less than the promise of return. The facts become secondary to the narrative built around them. At some point, the comeback story stops being hopeful and starts functioning as protection.

As a practicing psychotherapist, I see the private version of this same reflex constantly, and my own profession has helped normalize it. What begins as understanding can easily substitute for standards, confrontation, and change. It’s also a theme I explore in my forthcoming book, Therapy Nation. Patients can often describe destructive patterns with extraordinary insight. They know exactly what they’re doing, why they’re doing it, and how it keeps sabotaging their lives. But insight alone changes nothing. Sometimes the explanation itself becomes the permission slip. Saying the right words can create the illusion that progress has already happened, even while the underlying behavior remains untouched.

That logic has now moved far beyond the therapy office. It shapes media coverage, celebrity culture, politics, and everyday life. We have become quicker to interpret than to judge, more comfortable naming wounds than naming behavior. Once a pattern is wrapped in a sympathetic narrative, it becomes harder to call it what it is. Repetition starts to look temporary. Consequences begin to feel like obstacles on the road to redemption.

This is bigger than Tiger. He simply makes the cultural pattern unusually visible. America increasingly prefers explanations that preserve emotional comfort over truths that demand moral clarity. What used to be called a bad decision now gets re-framed as a struggle. What once registered as a repeated mistake becomes part of a healing journey. The language sounds humane, and sometimes it is. But it also creates a cultural blind spot where blunt judgment starts to feel almost impolite.

That shift has changed how we judge public figures. The more comfortable we become explaining behavior, the harder it is to hold clear standards. What happened starts to matter less than how powerful the surrounding narrative feels. Legacy, charisma, and public affection begin to bend judgment. A repeated pattern gets absorbed into the same familiar script: struggle, resilience, and another inevitable comeback.

That is why Tiger still resonates so powerfully as a public figure. He doesn’t just represent athletic greatness or personal decline. He represents a culture increasingly uncomfortable with blunt judgment. We prefer narratives that preserve hope, possibility, and comeback, even when the evidence points toward something far less flattering.

There is always room for second chances. But they only mean something after a real reckoning. When the comeback story shows up before the hard confrontation with reality, it stops being hopeful and becomes protection. The language of growth turns into a way of shielding someone from the full weight of consequences.

That may be the deeper lesson in the endless Tiger cycle. At some point, explanation stops clarifying behavior and starts protecting it. Once a culture loses the ability to distinguish between understanding and excuse, accountability stops being a principle and starts becoming a mood.

Jonathan Alpert is a psychotherapist in New York City and Washington, DC, and author of the forthcoming book "Therapy Nation." X: @JonathanAlpert