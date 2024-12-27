Theo Von Makes Absurd Claim About Palestinian ‘Genocide’ And TikTok Ban

Since 2020, there's been a significant debate on both sides over whether the social media app TikTok should be banned in the United States.

A ban on TikTok is generally supported by those who believe that there's plenty of evidence showing that the Chinese Communist Party is pulling mountains of data and information on TikTok users. While another subset of people believe that banning a social media platform in the United States isn't acceptable, regardless, because free speech concerns and other freedoms are most important.

But comedian and podcaster Theo Von said on an episode of the "This Past Weekend" show that he believes the push to ban TikTok is because the platform allows people to share videos critical of Israel and its conduct in the War In Gaza. Von called it a "genocide," and that the government doesn't want "the truth" getting out.

"I believe that they don't want people sharing the truth about the genocide in Palestine and that’s why they’re doing it. I believe that that’s what it is and TikTok is one of those places where people can still do that. And they want to own it. They want to own it, dude," Von said.

Theo Von Gets It Wrong On TikTok And Israel

First, there is no "genocide" in Gaza. Yes, there have been civilian casualties, but the ratio of terrorists killed to civilians is one of the lowest in modern warfare. Second, Von is ignoring that TikTok is controlled by China, a country that has actually committed genocide against minority Muslim populations.

Von's distrust of the government is well-founded, but he compared border security to concerns about data security.

"They don't want somebody getting your information on TikTok, but they'll let somebody just come across — willy nilly, come into the country," Von said on the show.

He's right; the lack of border security is indefensible. But it doesn't make China taking your data and information better or acceptable.

There's also plenty of videos circulating on X that support the Palestinian cause while criticizing Israel. If that was the only reason for a TikTok ban, why would the government not be trying to shut down X in the United States too?

Not to mention that the debate over banning TikTok started years ago, something that Von acknowledges. Von's fantastic most of the time, but on this issue, he quite simply gets it wrong. And comparing a foreign government taking your information compared to a private corporation is a false equivalence.

Support banning TikTok or not, but blaming it on Israel is a bridge too far.