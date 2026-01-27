'The Young Turks' Host Cenk Uygur Joins Tomi Lahren To Debate Immigration, ICE, & More

The conversation widens to fraud, accountability, and a rare moment of left-right common ground.

PublishedUpdated

Today on "Tomi Lahren is Fearless," Tomi was joined by Cenk Uygur, co-host of "The Young Turks," for a civil debate over Minneapolis-area ICE operations, protests, and "mass deportations" — before the conversation widened to fraud, accountability, and a rare moment of left-right common ground.

Cenk Uygur, host of "The Young Turks." (Photo By Sam Barnes/Web Summit via Sportsfile via Getty Images)

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

  • Cenk argues "mass deportation" has gone "too far," cites polling, and warns about masked/unnamed enforcement and lack of accountability.
  • Tomi says she supports "mass deportations," frames Minneapolis actions as enforcing existing law, and criticizes officials encouraging people to confront arrests.
  • Both agree protests should be non-violent and that approaching active law enforcement operations can get people killed.
  • They clash sharply on the characterization of the Alex Pretti and Renee Good shootings (murder/execution vs. tragic mistake pending investigation).
  • Cenk broadens the conversation into systemic fraud and lack of accountability across government; Tomi agrees on "populist sentiment" and that Americans are being "fleeced."
  • They end with a unity message: most Americans agree on "70%," and media incentives drive division.

Tomi And Cenk Discuss Immigration Enforcement

Tomi Lahren: "Would you be okay from your perspective of having more cooperation to allow immigration and immigration enforcement to take place in a more civilized fashion?"

Cenk Uygur: "Yeah, so there's two different issues there. There's Trump and then there's, you know, what should be the protocol. So on Trump, I got a silver lining in a minute, but overall, no, this has been a disaster. He did it in his first term. He's doing it way more aggressively in his second term. He is testing the limits of his power. ‘How much can I get away with? How much authoritarian control can I do? How masked can they be?' In America, we don't have masked officers. That's third world crap. We don't have that…"

Tyranny Of Immigration — What About COVID?


Cenk Uygur: "So, as usual, on ‘The Young Turks,’ we had nuance. So, kids were very unlikely to be affected by COVID. So, I thought different rules should apply for kids. I thought, 'It's obviously coming from the Wuhan lab.' You tell me that five yards away from the Wuhan Virology Lab, a virus breaks out, and it didn't come from the lab? That would be the most remarkable coincidence in world history, right? So, we didn't blindly trust the government. On the other hand, yes, we thought, ‘That is a disease that spreads.’ So, if you go out without masks, it can spread it to other people. So, you should be enormously careful about that. Whether you should be arrested over that is a different question. So again, the same thing with the protests here, be consistent. I think you should protest, but be careful, don't go near law enforcement, 'cause we don't want other people and you getting hurt. So, consistent on both of those. So, and guys, and then flip it around, if you thought, 'Oh my God, having to wear a mask when there's a massive virus out there,' by the way, they killed a million Americans, 'That's too much tyranny, but masked thugs in the street killing American citizens who are above the law is not tyranny.' That's crazy, to me at least."

Productive Civil Conversations

Cenk Uygur: "Let me end on a bunch of, uh, agreement with you. Number one, I think that the entire country agrees on 70% of the issues. But the job of the establishment media is to divide us and to get us to fight so we don't use our energy against the powerful. If the right and the left are constantly clashing and using all of their energy against each other, rather than looking up, the powerful are ecstatic. So, for God's sake, look up. Who's rigging the rules? Not the guy with no money, not the guy on your left, not the guy on your right. And I say that to the left as well. Look up, that's where the real issues are. We have so much more agreement than we realize. And I'm trying to get both sides to see it. And a lot of people on the left are so mad at the right that they don't want to see it. But I'm like, ‘Look, guys, look Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Massey,’ all these guys saying, ‘Anti-war!’ We've been anti-wars since Vietnam! Take yes for an answer, right? So Kana Massey, 2028, go populism."

Click here to listen to the full episode. And for more Tomi Lahren, always visit OutKick.com.

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.