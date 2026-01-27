'The Young Turks' Host Cenk Uygur Joins Tomi Lahren To Debate Immigration, ICE, & More

Today on "Tomi Lahren is Fearless," Tomi was joined by Cenk Uygur, co-host of "The Young Turks," for a civil debate over Minneapolis-area ICE operations, protests, and "mass deportations" — before the conversation widened to fraud, accountability, and a rare moment of left-right common ground.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Cenk argues "mass deportation" has gone "too far," cites polling, and warns about masked/unnamed enforcement and lack of accountability.

Tomi says she supports "mass deportations," frames Minneapolis actions as enforcing existing law, and criticizes officials encouraging people to confront arrests.

Both agree protests should be non-violent and that approaching active law enforcement operations can get people killed.

They clash sharply on the characterization of the Alex Pretti and Renee Good shootings (murder/execution vs. tragic mistake pending investigation).

Cenk broadens the conversation into systemic fraud and lack of accountability across government; Tomi agrees on "populist sentiment" and that Americans are being "fleeced."

They end with a unity message: most Americans agree on "70%," and media incentives drive division.

Tomi Lahren: "Would you be okay from your perspective of having more cooperation to allow immigration and immigration enforcement to take place in a more civilized fashion?"

Cenk Uygur: "Yeah, so there's two different issues there. There's Trump and then there's, you know, what should be the protocol. So on Trump, I got a silver lining in a minute, but overall, no, this has been a disaster. He did it in his first term. He's doing it way more aggressively in his second term. He is testing the limits of his power. ‘How much can I get away with? How much authoritarian control can I do? How masked can they be?' In America, we don't have masked officers. That's third world crap. We don't have that…"



Cenk Uygur: "So, as usual, on ‘The Young Turks,’ we had nuance. So, kids were very unlikely to be affected by COVID. So, I thought different rules should apply for kids. I thought, 'It's obviously coming from the Wuhan lab.' You tell me that five yards away from the Wuhan Virology Lab, a virus breaks out, and it didn't come from the lab? That would be the most remarkable coincidence in world history, right? So, we didn't blindly trust the government. On the other hand, yes, we thought, ‘That is a disease that spreads.’ So, if you go out without masks, it can spread it to other people. So, you should be enormously careful about that. Whether you should be arrested over that is a different question. So again, the same thing with the protests here, be consistent. I think you should protest, but be careful, don't go near law enforcement, 'cause we don't want other people and you getting hurt. So, consistent on both of those. So, and guys, and then flip it around, if you thought, 'Oh my God, having to wear a mask when there's a massive virus out there,' by the way, they killed a million Americans, 'That's too much tyranny, but masked thugs in the street killing American citizens who are above the law is not tyranny.' That's crazy, to me at least."

Cenk Uygur: "Let me end on a bunch of, uh, agreement with you. Number one, I think that the entire country agrees on 70% of the issues. But the job of the establishment media is to divide us and to get us to fight so we don't use our energy against the powerful. If the right and the left are constantly clashing and using all of their energy against each other, rather than looking up, the powerful are ecstatic. So, for God's sake, look up. Who's rigging the rules? Not the guy with no money, not the guy on your left, not the guy on your right. And I say that to the left as well. Look up, that's where the real issues are. We have so much more agreement than we realize. And I'm trying to get both sides to see it. And a lot of people on the left are so mad at the right that they don't want to see it. But I'm like, ‘Look, guys, look Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Massey,’ all these guys saying, ‘Anti-war!’ We've been anti-wars since Vietnam! Take yes for an answer, right? So Kana Massey, 2028, go populism."

