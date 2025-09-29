'The View’ Cheers Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Pick To Spite 'MAGA'

It’s unclear if the ladies of “The View" are fans of Bad Bunny, other than being glad that “MAGA" isn’t happy with the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer.

It’s unclear if the ladies of "The View" are fans of Bad Bunny, other than that they’re glad ‘MAGA’ isn’t happy with the Super Bowl halftime pick.

On Monday, the co-hosts mocked Trump supporters over the announcement that the rapper would headline Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026.

"Now, you know, [Bad Bunny] previously refused to do a national tour here in the U.S. because of the I.C.E. raids, but wrote in a post, ‘I’ve been thinking about it and after discussions with my team, I think I’ll just do one date in the United States, and…this is for my people, my culture and our history,’" Whoopi Goldberg said.

"He also has a history of speaking out against you-know-who," she added, referring to President Donald Trump. "So a lot of the MAGA folks apparently are very upset with the NFL. But they’re upset all the time. And, you know…another great American performer is going to be performing. I don’t see the problem. Because y’all do remember Puerto Rico is part of the United States."

Watch the segment below:

"There are people online that are like, ‘Why couldn’t they have chosen an American?’" the usually-condescending Sunny Hostin chimed in.

"Oh, they did, though," Hostin added. "He is truly an artist activist, and we haven’t seen that for quite some time. This is the time for that. He said that he will never forget what Donald Trump did and did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and competent leader. And I think he’s talking about Hurricane Maria."

Ana Navarro also had thoughts.

"These MAGA people always think everything is about them. The NFL is investing a lot in trying to increase fandom all over the world because, you know, it’s American football. They’ve been playing games in Brazil, playing games in London. Bad Bunny is an international superstar."

It’s not exactly clear which members of "MAGA" the hosts are referencing. While there was some negative reaction to the Bad Bunny news, that’s normal in this social media-driven age. In fact, much of the response has been less politically driven and more about the NFL choosing a halftime performer unfamiliar to half of the Super Bowl audience.

Politics aside, Bad Bunny isn’t monocultural. He’s popular, especially among young people, but he’s hardly Taylor Swift or Adele. His fame is more comparable to Kendrick Lamar, whose Super Bowl performance last year was widely criticized for the same reason.

Of course, there’s an argument that the halftime show isn’t meant for older fans or football diehards. Both groups will watch the game regardless. Someone like Bad Bunny—or Lamar last year—serves the purpose of drawing in viewers who otherwise wouldn’t tune in.

Perhaps he can do that.

That said, if he turns the performance into a political statement about ICE or Trump, he risks alienating as many viewers as he attracts. Presumably, the NFL could have chosen someone just as popular without the political baggage. Those still exist, right?

And it’s rich to see "The View" cast scorn on those who disapprove of the selection when the hosts would be even more apoplectic if the NFL picked a country star or a musician supportive of Trump. Just imagine.

Catty hypocrisy at its finest.