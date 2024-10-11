Texas Dem Colin Allred Flip Flops, Now Says He's Against 'Boys In Girls Sports'

It's a sign of how extreme the Democratic Party is that their top candidates for office feel the need to abandon core principles in an attempt to get elected. Kamala Harris, for example, has made her entire campaign a repudiation of everything she claimed to support during her 2020 run for president. Texas Senatorial candidate Colin Allred is another.

Allred is running against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz. Cruz has, understandably, made a point during the campaign to show voters that Allred is too extreme for Texas, including his open support for allowing biological males to compete in female sports. And now Allred is completely walking it all back.

In a new ad, Allred speaks to the camera and says, "Let me be clear: I don't want boys playing girls' sports, or any of this ridiculous stuff Ted Cruz is saying." Except, Allred's voting history and public statements say otherwise. What a surprise.

Colin Allred Abandons Past Positions On Boys In Girls Sports

His latest message is that it's "ridiculous" for Cruz to suggest that he wants boys playing girls sports. Except Allred voted against the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which was written to specifically limit males from competing in female sports.

In June 2023, he was the co-sponsor of a bill, called the "Equality Act," that would "force public schools to allow biologically male athletes to identify as transgender on girls' sports teams."

Even just last month, he was still speaking out in favor of the Equality Act, saying that it would "level the playing field" and "invalidate" Texas transgender laws. He also once used the word "harmful" to describe a bill passed by the Texas Senate to "force young athletes to compete in the sports that align with the sex designated on their birth certificate as it was stated at or around birth.'

He voted against the Parents Bill of Rights act. He said in 2021 that "Texas should be a place where our young people can be who they are, free from discrimination. This is yet another dark, shameful moment for our state as the GOP in Texas is more focused on attacking trans students than fixing the real problems we face."

Now he says it's "ridiculous" for Ted Cruz to say that he supports boys playing in girls sports. Every single public position, every public statement, every indication from Allred has been in support of the left's views on transgender athletes.

It's obvious that the only reason he's now changing course is that he knows those views are wildly unpopular among the Texas electorate. In fact, they're even unpopular throughout the United States. His only chance of winning is to flip-flop. So he is. It's embarrassing and like his actual views, disqualifying.