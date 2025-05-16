Tesla Stock Has Exploded After Goofball Tim Walz Celebrated Declining Share Price

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is making a strong bid to be the new Jim Cramer. Not in the hosting a television show on CNBC way, but in the, "invest in whatever he says is crashing" way.

Walz in March ranted and raved against Tesla stock, all because Elon Musk got involved in making the government run more efficiently. And in doing so, Walz accidentally revealed he was pulling against a stock his own state was heavily invested in. Not the brightest politician in the bunch.

While Tesla stock had fallen substantially when Walz made his remarks, it's been exactly the opposite story since. As of Friday afternoon, the stock had exploded in value since his ill-advised, embarrassing rant.

Tesla Stock Price Jumps After Tim Walz Rant

When Walz went on his anti-Tesla rampage on March 18, the company's stock price was $225 per share. By Friday afternoon, it had jumped all the way to more than $347 per share.

That's a 54.5 percent increase in less than two months, a tremendous return on investment if you bet against Tim Walz. And you should always bet against Tim Walz.

Beyond the comedy of seeing him be so remarkably wrong, it's illustrative of just how bad a politician he actually is. Instead of focusing on important issues, or criticizing specific policy decisions he disagreed with, he decided to root against Tesla stock publicly. Not to mention that he illustrated how the Democratic Party's obsessive focus on the "existential threat" of climate change is nothing but virtue signaling. That they're willing to rail against a "clean" car company, created and developed in America. And it backfired spectacularly.

Not to mention Walz's apparent lack of knowledge on Tesla stock, one of the best performers in the market in recent years. It was never going to hover at $225 per share, especially once the economic fears over Trump's tariffs subsided. He was always likely to be proven wrong, and quickly, and boy was he ever.

If you ever need investment advice, it seems worth a shot to listen to Tim Walz, and then do the exact opposite.