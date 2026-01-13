Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett Joins Tomi Lahren To Discuss Dealing With Dems, The Clintons & More

Today on "Tomi Lahren is Fearless," Tomi spoke with Tennessee Congressman, Tim Burchett (R-TN).

They covered:

Burchett’s friendships across the aisle

The Clintons refusing to testify in the congressional Epstein probe

Ilhan Omar’s immigration paperwork — Burchett says Republicans probably don’t have the guts to demand answers if she’s here legally

John Rich’s suggestion that Burchett take Blackburn’s Senate seat if she becomes Governor — he says he’d take the opportunity if presented to him

Fraud in New York — Mamdani/Hochul childcare proposal

Jasmine Crockett’s smoke-and-mirrors act

Regarding his friendships across the aisle, Tim Burchett says:

"Well, I told, there's several of the ring leaders of that far left cabal. We're sitting around and I told them, I said, 'I'm going to be nice to you all now because I know I'm not going to be spending eternity with any of you all.' And they laughed and said, 'Burchett, you're the only person who could get by with saying that.' And I said, ‘Well…’ But I don't care, I get it. My wife said we're like a junior high school with a checkbook. And I think that covers it. You get on an elevator with somebody, and I've been on with Democrats and Republicans get off. I've been on Republicans and Democrats get off the elevator. They don't want to — they won't even talk. I don't care, I'll kick their ass on the floor or in debate or on the internet or on here, but I'm man enough to be their friend. And I fixed Steve Cohen's Cadillac one time. You know, he called my momma when my dad died. I don't agree with him on anything. I don't agree with him on anything other than the fact that he has the right to say that kind of — the stuff he says…"

Regarding the Clintons refusing to testify in the congressional Epstein probe, Tim Burchett says:

"Yeah, well, as usual, he's hiding behind somebody else's skirt, Clinton is. You know, he's been the golden child ever since people researched the cocaine that was flying into Arkansas. They made movies about it, people dying all around them. This is, in my opinion, they're a thug enterprise. And they have arrogance because the liberal media, once again, he was the darling of them and just like Joe Biden, they don't attack him. They didn't attack Biden for his mental incapacity and Bill Clinton, for all his indiscretions and everything else. He, you know, he managed to survive and he survived because the media allowed him to. They didn't put the pressure on him like it should have been and like they would have done a Republican. So, he has this arrogance about him and they're never going to bring him in."